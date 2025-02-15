Nine-Year NBA Veteran's Warning Statement on Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards is arguably the most entertaining player in the NBA. When it comes to which American player is the next face of the league, it essentially boils down to him and Ja Morant.
At only 23 years old, Edwards has already been to the Western Conference Finals and is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 44/41/84 shooting from the field.
While Edwards is extremely accomplished, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons doesn't want the young superstar to hit his peak at an early age.
"Anthony Edwards is a superstar on and off the court...but we need to be careful putting him on a pedestal," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back program. "I don't want making the Western Conference Finals last year to be his peak."
In all honesty, Edwards is so young that the idea of hitting his peak before his 30s sounds somewhat impossible. What would motivate the Timberwolves superstar more than anything would be to see his one of his younger conference rivals like Ja Morant win the ultimate success before him.
Right now, the Minnesota Timberwolves just aren't as good of a team as they were last season. However, they've started finding themselves a bit more and more as they're only one game behind the Clippers for the sixth seed.
Regardless, whatever struggles the Timberwolves have this season, it's more on the team's unexpected blockbuster summer trade than it is on Anthony Edwards.
