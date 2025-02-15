All Grizzlies

Nine-Year NBA Veteran's Warning Statement on Anthony Edwards

Ex-Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons wants fans to be careful on how they view Anthony Edwards

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) walks off the court after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) walks off the court after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Anthony Edwards is arguably the most entertaining player in the NBA. When it comes to which American player is the next face of the league, it essentially boils down to him and Ja Morant.

At only 23 years old, Edwards has already been to the Western Conference Finals and is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 44/41/84 shooting from the field.

While Edwards is extremely accomplished, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons doesn't want the young superstar to hit his peak at an early age.

"Anthony Edwards is a superstar on and off the court...but we need to be careful putting him on a pedestal," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back program. "I don't want making the Western Conference Finals last year to be his peak."

In all honesty, Edwards is so young that the idea of hitting his peak before his 30s sounds somewhat impossible. What would motivate the Timberwolves superstar more than anything would be to see his one of his younger conference rivals like Ja Morant win the ultimate success before him.

Right now, the Minnesota Timberwolves just aren't as good of a team as they were last season. However, they've started finding themselves a bit more and more as they're only one game behind the Clippers for the sixth seed.

Regardless, whatever struggles the Timberwolves have this season, it's more on the team's unexpected blockbuster summer trade than it is on Anthony Edwards.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News