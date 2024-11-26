Nine-Year NBA Veteran Urges LaMelo Ball to Request Trade
LaMelo Ball may not be in the headlines the way he used to be, but the Charlotte Hornets guard has been absolutely spectacular this season. His play has been so great, that many want to see him leave the Hornets for another team.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run it Back show, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons urged Ball to find his way to a bigger team.
"I want to see him do this on a bigger stage," Parsons said. "I want to see him do this on a relevant team. I want to see him on a big market and I see these rumors that Clippers would want him as an extra guard, that makes me excited. Because I want to see more of those highlights last night...
In the last two games alone, Ball has put up 94 points on 50% shooting from the field. Through 17 games this season, Ball is averaging 31.0 points, 6.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 44/36/86 shooting from the field. While many may not say it, Ball has arguably been a top-3 point guard in the NBA this season.
The biggest issue with LaMelo Ball has never been his talent, it's his health and maturity. Some of Ball's shot selection are shots that wouldn't be approved on a contending team. On top of that, Ball hasn't played more than 36 games in a season since 2021-2022.
