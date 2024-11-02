All Grizzlies

Paul George's Final Injury Status for Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Philadelphia 76ers have revealed Paul George's injury status.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers have been without both Paul George and Joel Embiid to begin the NBA regular season. George was acquired in free agency, agreeing to a four year, $212 million contract.

It has been a dreadful start to the season for the 76ers, as they have gone just 1-3 in their first four games. Winning games in the NBA is difficult, and especially with two injured stars. While it is still very early, the 76ers certainly want George and Embiid back soon.

While both George and Embiid are making progress, recently appearing in five on five action during a 76ers practice, the two stars remain out for Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Via Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports: “Paul George is also out for tomorrow along with Embiid, per Sixers”

The Grizzlies have also been hammered by injuries, recently losing both Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane. The injuries to these two guards come after several other key Grizzlies players have also been sidelined for multiple weeks. 

Memphis has gone 3-3 in its first six games. Expecting to re-enter the Western Conference playoff picture this season after missing the postseason entirely last season, the Grizzlies remain at the mercy of their injury report.

The 76ers and Grizzlies will begin play at 7:30 PM ET in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

