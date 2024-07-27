BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Pair Kevin Durant, Devin Booker With Top NBA Free Agent
The Phoenix Suns have three star players in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, but the rest of their roster is far from the level needed to compete for a championship. This was very apparent in the opening round of last year's Western Conference Playoffs when the Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Phoenix has already made some moves this summer to help round out their roster, but the team is reportedly not done adding impactful players. It was reported on Saturday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that top NBA free agent Tyus Jones had decided to sign in Phoenix.
"Tyus Jones — the market’s top remaining free agent guard — has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Bradbury of [LIFT Sports Management] tells ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote.
In a report on Saturday from John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, it was revealed that Phoenix had a "real chance" at signing Jones, and they now have.
"I hear there is a real chance at landing Tyus Jones & that would be a HUGE win for the Suns," Gambadoro wrote. "Could happen very quickly if Jones would be willing to take less money than what he could get with a couple of other teams. Suns culture, playing time and chance to win may convince him."
Jones was ranked many places as the top remaining NBA free agent, and could really help Phoenix in an area of need off their bench. One of the NBA's best backup guards during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Jones played behind Ja Morant and was integral to those Grizzlies teams that were always in the Western Conference playoff mix.
In 66 games for the Washington Wizards last season (all starts), Jones averaged a career-high 12.0 points per game and 7.3 assists per game.
This article was updated after ESPN's report that Pheonix had signed Jones.
