Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign Player Released by Memphis Grizzlies
September is often the portion of the NBA schedule when teams hand out Exhibit 10 contracts. These deals allow players to join the team in training camp and potentially compete for a roster spot.
In a report on Friday from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype it was revealed that the Phoenix Suns had agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with free agent forward and 2021 NBA champion Mamadi Diakite.
Via Scotto: “Phoenix Suns have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Mamadi Diakite, sources told @hoopshype. Diakite received $1.4M from the Knicks in the Mikal Bridges trade and now goes to training camp with Phoenix. He was also on the Bucks when they won the 2021 title under Mike Budenholzer.”
Diakite was recently waived by the Memphis Grizzlies after they acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets in the Ziaire Williams deal.
Via Grizzlies on August 27: “The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward Mamadi Diakite. Diakite (6-9, 228) has appeared in 55 games (six starts) and has averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.6 minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks since he went unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Virginia.”
Diakite was on the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks team that won the NBA championship. The 6-foot-9 forward has appeared in 55 career NBA games, averaging 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per contest.
