All Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign Player Released by Memphis Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly signed a new player.

Joey Linn

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite (21) dunks against the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite (21) dunks against the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

September is often the portion of the NBA schedule when teams hand out Exhibit 10 contracts. These deals allow players to join the team in training camp and potentially compete for a roster spot.

In a report on Friday from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype it was revealed that the Phoenix Suns had agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with free agent forward and 2021 NBA champion Mamadi Diakite.

Via Scotto: “Phoenix Suns have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Mamadi Diakite, sources told @hoopshype. Diakite received $1.4M from the Knicks in the Mikal Bridges trade and now goes to training camp with Phoenix. He was also on the Bucks when they won the 2021 title under Mike Budenholzer.”

Diakite was recently waived by the Memphis Grizzlies after they acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets in the Ziaire Williams deal.

Via Grizzlies on August 27: “The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward Mamadi Diakite. Diakite (6-9, 228) has appeared in 55 games (six starts) and has averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.6 minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks since he went unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Virginia.”

Mamadi Diakite
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite (21) against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / David Richard-Imagn Images

Diakite was on the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks team that won the NBA championship. The 6-foot-9 forward has appeared in 55 career NBA games, averaging 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per contest.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News