Recent First-Round Pick Signs With Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are 37-23 with just 22 games left in the 2024-25 regular season but are not done making roster moves. The Rockets have had a busy couple of days, waiving Cody Zeller to convert Nate Williams from a two-way contract to a standard deal, but their acquisitions did not end there.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Rockets are signing 23-year-old forward David Roddy to fill the open two-way spot they left by promoting Williams.
Roddy was drafted 23rd overall in 2022, spending his first season-and-a-half with the Memphis Grizzlies. Through 118 games and 17 starts with the Grizzlies, Roddy averaged 7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds, becoming an assumed staple in Memphis. Unfortunately, Roddy's tenure with the Grizzlies did not last as long as expected, as he was traded to the Phoenix Suns amid the 2023-24 season.
Roddy has since played for the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, becoming a solid role player wherever he goes. The 23-year-old is now on his way to his fifth NBA team in just three years but has shown enough potential to keep finding a roster spot.
As a 6-foot-4 forward, Roddy is quite undersized but makes up for it with his toughness and ability to stretch the floor. In his lone G League appearance this regular season, Roddy dropped 31 points and 8 rebounds on insane 9-16 shooting from three-point range.
The Rockets are getting a good one in Roddy, and hopefully the young forward gets the opportunity to shine in Houston.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral