All Grizzlies

Recent First-Round Pick Signs With Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are reportedly signing former Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy

Logan Struck

Nov 3, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (22), Xavier Tillman (2), Marcus Smart (36), David Roddy (21), and Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) walk back to the court after a timeout during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (22), Xavier Tillman (2), Marcus Smart (36), David Roddy (21), and Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) walk back to the court after a timeout during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are 37-23 with just 22 games left in the 2024-25 regular season but are not done making roster moves. The Rockets have had a busy couple of days, waiving Cody Zeller to convert Nate Williams from a two-way contract to a standard deal, but their acquisitions did not end there.

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Rockets are signing 23-year-old forward David Roddy to fill the open two-way spot they left by promoting Williams.

Roddy was drafted 23rd overall in 2022, spending his first season-and-a-half with the Memphis Grizzlies. Through 118 games and 17 starts with the Grizzlies, Roddy averaged 7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds, becoming an assumed staple in Memphis. Unfortunately, Roddy's tenure with the Grizzlies did not last as long as expected, as he was traded to the Phoenix Suns amid the 2023-24 season.

Roddy has since played for the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, becoming a solid role player wherever he goes. The 23-year-old is now on his way to his fifth NBA team in just three years but has shown enough potential to keep finding a roster spot.

Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8)
Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As a 6-foot-4 forward, Roddy is quite undersized but makes up for it with his toughness and ability to stretch the floor. In his lone G League appearance this regular season, Roddy dropped 31 points and 8 rebounds on insane 9-16 shooting from three-point range.

The Rockets are getting a good one in Roddy, and hopefully the young forward gets the opportunity to shine in Houston.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News