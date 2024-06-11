All Grizzlies

Six-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Joins New Team

This NBA veteran played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors

Oct 5, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Yuta Watanabe (12) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
It was reported on Monday by BasketNews that former NBA forward Yuta Watanabe is close to joining the Chiba Jets. In their report, BasketNews revealed the following:

“Japanese basketball superstar Yuta Watanabeis close to joining the Chiba Jets, sources tell BasketNews. Per BasketNews sources, there is a high expectation within the league that the 6-year NBA veteran, who appeared in 213 NBA games, will play for the Jets next year.”

Watanabe played six seasons in the NBA, beginning his career with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2018-19 season. Also playing five games for the Grizzlies this past season, Watanabe briefly returned to Memphis where it all started for him.

A superstar in Japan, Watanabe has a great opportunity to return to his country and play professional basketball. Having some solid stretches of play in the NBA, Watanabe also played for the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns in addition to his two stints in Memphis.

With career averages of 3.4 PPG, 1.6 RPG, and 0.4 APG, Watanabe never got much of an extended run of playing time at the NBA level, but did make an impact in his minutes. The Japanese star will now be returning home where fans will certainly be excited to watch him play. It is unclear if this closes the door on Watanabe's NBA career, but for now he will be playing in Japan.

