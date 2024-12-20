Steph Curry’s Honest Statement After Warriors' Blowout Loss to Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors traveled to Memphis for a Thursday night matchup they were looking forward to. The weekend prior, Golden State struck a deal to land Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder, who was expected to come in and contribute immediately to bolstering the team's offense and ability to close games down the stretch.
Memphis had different plans, as the Grizzlies spoiled Schroder's debut and handed the Warriors a 51-point loss 144-93. That margin of victory is the second-most in franchise history, with the most being a 73-point margin over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021 (the most by any team in NBA history). Keeping Steph Curry in check, Memphis held the superstar point guard to just two points on zero made field goals.
Given his status as a leader on the team and one of the best in the NBA, reporters asked Curry postgame what his thoughts were on the loss and how the team has been performing as of late.
"I genuinely believe that we are better than what we've been playing," Curry said. "It's nice to say it but you gotta do something about it and I feel like we can."
As Curry mentioned, it's Golden State's second 50-point loss of the calendar year as they lost to the Boston Celtics 140-88 in March.
Golden State continues to stay in trade rumors for multiple stars around the league, but they'll have a chance to end their losing streak at three with a road game in Minnesota on Saturday night while Memphis looks to build off this performance Saturday in Atlanta.
