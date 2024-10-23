All Grizzlies

Three Key Players Listed on Injury Report for Grizzlies vs Jazz

There are a total of seven players listed on the injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) tries to shoot the ball past Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) tries to shoot the ball past Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz face off in their season openers tonight, but their injury report doesn't look like that of a season opener. Both teams combined have a grand total of seven players listed on their injury report.

The Grizzlies have five total players listed on their injury report: Jaren Jackson Jr., GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. is listed as out with a left hamstring strain, GG Jackson is out with a right fifth metatarsal repair, Luke Kennard is out due to a left foot muscle strain, Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a left tibial stress reaction.

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) runs on the court as he is introduced during open practice at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, October 6, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Utah Jazz have two players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Collier and Johnny Juzang. Isaiah Collier is listed as out due to a right hamstring strain, and Johnny Juzang is listed as out due to a right thumb sprain. Lauri Markkanen is listed as available.

The fact that the Grizzlies are missing the trio of Jaren Jackson Jr., GG Jackson, and Luke Kennard in game one of the regular season is pretty shocking. Regardless, Memphis has more than enough talent to still be able to win against Utah tonight.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News