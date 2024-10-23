Three Key Players Listed on Injury Report for Grizzlies vs Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz face off in their season openers tonight, but their injury report doesn't look like that of a season opener. Both teams combined have a grand total of seven players listed on their injury report.
The Grizzlies have five total players listed on their injury report: Jaren Jackson Jr., GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. is listed as out with a left hamstring strain, GG Jackson is out with a right fifth metatarsal repair, Luke Kennard is out due to a left foot muscle strain, Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a left tibial stress reaction.
The Utah Jazz have two players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Collier and Johnny Juzang. Isaiah Collier is listed as out due to a right hamstring strain, and Johnny Juzang is listed as out due to a right thumb sprain. Lauri Markkanen is listed as available.
The fact that the Grizzlies are missing the trio of Jaren Jackson Jr., GG Jackson, and Luke Kennard in game one of the regular season is pretty shocking. Regardless, Memphis has more than enough talent to still be able to win against Utah tonight.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.
