Top NBA Draft Prospect Compares Himself to Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson
Alex Sarr is expected by many to go as the number one overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. It's only natural the best player in the draft emulates his game off of the best players in the NBA, and that's exactly what Sarr did.
According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, Alex Sarr stated that he compares himself to Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Evan Mobley.
“The way Giannis pushes the ball in transition, that’s a specific move that I think is really impressive,” Sarr said. “We work on that a lot as far as using your body, bumping, being able to relocate and finish at the rim. It is impressive just going that fast to being able to control your body and still finish strong.”
As a member of the Perth Wildcats, Sarr averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 52/30/71 shooting from the field. The mix of players that Sarr compares himself to are all vastly different from each other. Davis is known as a defensive monster with an immaculate post-up game around the rim, Giannis is also defensively immaculate but with a much better transition game than anyone else. Jaren Jackson is the interesting case where he doesn't play with his back to the basket and can spread the floor better than the other two.
It remains to be seen what pick Alex Sarr goes in the draft, but most have him going at number one. Hopefully, he can be as successful as all of his idols.
