Two-Time All-Star Potentially Teases NBA Comeback Attempt
Victor Oladipo was one of the most electric players in the NBA during his prime. Making back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2018 and 2019, Oladipo was also All-NBA third team in 2018.
Spending his best years with the Indiana Pacers, Oladipo averaged 20.6 points in his four seasons there. Injuries really limited what could have been an even more impressive career for Oladipo, as he has not played more than 42 games since 2018.
Via Miami Heat on April 23, 2023: “INJURY UPDATE: An MRI has revealed that Victor Oladipo suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. He will miss the remainder of the postseason. Get well soon, Dipo 🙏❤️”
Oladipo has not appeared in an NBA game since his injury with Miami, but in an Instagram post on Friday, the two-time All-Star teased a potential comeback to the league.
“The moment is NOW #WatchThis,” Oladipo captioned a video of him jumping.
The video included overlayed text that read, “POV: You’ve finished recovering and coming back better than ever.”
Traded from the Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in July, 2023, Oladipo was then traded to the Houston Rockets in October of that year.
Not appearing in a game for Houston after that trade, Oladipo was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in February, 2024 as part of the Steven Adams deal. Also never appearing in a game for Memphis, Oladipo was waived shortly after being acquired.
Still just 32 years old, Oladipo seems motivated to continue his basketball career. Whether or not that comes in the NBA remains to be seen, but the former All-Star seemed to tease a comeback attempt with his post.
