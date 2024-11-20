All Grizzlies

Tyrese Maxey's Injury Status for Grizzlies-76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have released their injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts after falling to the floor after a drive against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts after falling to the floor after a drive against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers have been arguably the NBA’s biggest disappointment so far this season. Just 2-11 through 13 games, Philadelphia is tied with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in basketball.

Currently on a four-game losing streak, the 76ers will look to snap that on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis has been very shorthanded, as Ja Morant has missed the last six games. This is also the second night of a back-to-back for the Grizzlies, which could also impact the availability/minutes of certain players. 

For Philadelphia, the star duo of Paul George and Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report, but Tyrese Maxey is officially questionable with a right hamstring strain. 

Maxey has appeared in seven games this season, and is averaging 27.6 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.0 rebounds. While this is a career-high in scoring for the 24-year-old guard, he is shooting a career-low from the field and three-point range. 

Maxey’s inefficiency is just one of several issues the 76ers have had so far this season, with the biggest being the lack of availability/production from Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) sits on the bench during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Appearing in just three games so far this season, Embiid missed the first nine games of the year before making his season debut against the New York Knicks on November 12. The 76ers have lost all three games Embiid has appeared in, with the 2023 MVP not looking at all like himself.

In his three appearances, Embiid is averaging 14.7 points on 32.4% from the field and 15.4% from three-point range. A lot has gone wrong in Philadelphia to start the season, but the 76ers have an opportunity to get back on track when they face the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. 

