Yuki Kawamura Breaks Silence After Grizzlies Departure
Fan-favorite Yuki Kawamura's stint with the Memphis Grizzlies ended recently, as the Japanese guard picked up a spot on the Chicago Bulls' roster for the NBA Summer League. Kawamura's departure was disappointing to many, including Ja Morant, who sent a heartfelt message to his former teammate.
Kawamura responded to the outpouring of love on his Instagram story on Thursday, sharing some appreciative words along with a photo of himself and a fan.
In addition to being one of the few Japanese players in league history, Kawamura's popularity largely stems from the fact that at 5'8, he was the shortest player in the NBA this past season.
Kawamura debuted for the Grizzlies in a 128-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on October 25 this past season and scored his first points in the NBA in a 131-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on November 6. Kawamura was typically one of the last reserves off the bench for Memphis, making just 22 appearances.
He did receive extensive playing time in a 132-97 blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks in the regular season finale on April 13, where he registered career-highs with 12 points in 28 minutes of action.
Kawamura briefly attended Tokyo's Takai University before signing with the Yokohama B-Corsairs of the Japanese B-League. Kawamura won B-League Rookie of the Year and MVP in 2023 and led the league in assists in 2024 before debuting in the NBA this season.
