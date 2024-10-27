Yuki Kawamura Made NBA History in Debut Game
The Memphis Grizzlies signed Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura to a two-way contract prior to the NBA season beginning. Promoting Scotty Pippen Jr. to a standard contract after Derrick Rose retired, the Grizzlies created a two-way opening that went to Kawamura.
While the 5-foot-8 guard does not project to play many NBA minutes, he is already a fan favorite. A superstar in Japan, Kawamura has a massive following that now also follows the Grizzlies.
Kawamura made his NBA debut on Friday night against the Houston Rockets, playing three minutes in the Grizzles’ 128-108 loss. Making his first appearance at home on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, Kawamura got a loud ovation.
Via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian: "Good morning, Japan. The crowd in Memphis is going WILD for Yuki Kawamura's first appearance at FedExForum."
Friday's game was a history-making appearance for Kawamura, as the NBA shared he is just the fourth Japanese player to make their debut.
Via NBA Japan (translated to English by X): “The fourth Japanese player in the NBA is born 🇯🇵 🎉”
Kawamura shared an embrace with Grizzlies star Ja Morant after Saturday's game that he spoke about with reporters.
"It was a special moment," Kawamura said. "Ja is my great friend. He is my guy."
Kawamura is still looking for his first NBA points, having missed his first two field goal attempts. The Grizzlies' next game is against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.
