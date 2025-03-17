All Grizzlies

Yuki Kawamura Reveals Unexpected Two Words Ja Morant Taught Him

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura shares unexpected two-word phrase that teammate Ja Morant taught him

Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks to guard Yuki Kawamura (17) during the second half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are led by guard Ja Morant, who's widely regarded as the team's biggest star ever since he joined the team following the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State. Even though Jaren Jackson Jr. is becoming a bigger name this season with his play, there's an overlooked star on the Grizzlies who has a massive fan base in his home country.

Grizzlies two-way guard Yuki Kawamura is one of two Japanese-born players in the NBA, with Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura being the other. Since joining the team, Kawamura has created a strong bond with Morant, which has led to Morant's daughter cheering on Kawamura at his G League games. Recently, Kawamura revealed a new and unexpected phrase Morant taught him.

"Type s**t," Kawamura shared was the new phrase he learned from his teammate Morant. A new modern slang term, Kawamura is adjusting to life in the United States with Morant teaching him some American slang.

As for Kawamura's basketball, he's had some success in the G League with the Memphis Hustle this year. In 25 games, he's averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 assists per game. Kawamura has also appeared in 20 games for the Grizzlies this season, with his best game being 10 points in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There's no telling how much more Kawamura Grizzlies fans will see this season, but if the team locks up their playoff seeding early, they could opt to play Kawamura some bigger minutes in the final game of the season.

