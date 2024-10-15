Yuki Kawamura's Pass Goes Viral in Grizzlies vs Pacers
All eyes have been on Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey throughout the preseason, but first-year guard Yuki Kawamura has been turning heads the past few games.
After going viral during a game against the Chicago Bulls for his pass to Zach Edey, the 23-year-old guard has done it again against the Pacers.
Against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, Kawamura figured out a way to dazzle again. During the 3rd quarter, Kawamura found Jay Huff for a spectacular no-look pass that immediately went viral on social media. Within one hour, the pass had over 49,000 likes on Instagram.
The pass also accumulated over 500,000 views on Twitter in under two hours. Some online were already dubbing Kawamura as "Yuki Magic."
Even though this is only Kawamura's first year in the NBA, he's had some very valuable experience during both the Olympics and in the Japanese league as part of the Yokohama B-Corsairs. During the Olympics in a game against France, Kawamura put up an impressive stat line of 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. He became only the third player in Olympic history to have more than 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a game.
The fact that the Memphis Grizzlies found Yuki Kawamura speaks volumes to the wealth of players both young and veteran that they have on their roster. This team will be very loaded going into next season.
