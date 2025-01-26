Zach Edey Makes NBA History in Grizzlies-Jazz
Despite winning two Naismith Player of the Year awards in his final two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers, the media was very skeptical as to whether Zach Edey would translate to the next level. Even with averaging 23.8 points and 12.5 rebounds over those last two seasons, his age and size made people question if he could succeed in the NBA.
Now playing with the Memphis Grizzlies after being selected ninth overall this past draft, Edey is having a solid rookie campaign and has helped the Grizzlies become one of the top teams in the NBA. Tonight, against the Utah Jazz, he made NBA history with his impressive statistical output.
After posting 19 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and two steals, Edey became just the third rookie over the last 10 years to reach those stats, with the others being Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid. The number of blocks was inaccurate on Statmuse's part and Edey actually had four blocks, not five. Regardless, it was still history as the only other players to accomplish it were: Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, and Joel Embiid,
Heading into today, Edey currently ranks second in rebounds and third in win shares among rookies from the 2024 class. Still, with plenty of room to grow, it appears the Grizzlies have their future franchise center with Edey.
Edey and the Grizzlies return to action on Monday when they travel to New York to face the Knicks in a battle of two of the league's top teams.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral