Zach Edey Makes Unfortunate History in NBA Debut
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey played his first NBA regular season game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, October 23. Edey finished the night with 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 0 assists on 50% shooting in fifteen minutes of playing time. The record that was broken, however, may not be the most illustrious one to break.
Edey made history by being the first player in history since the NBA-ABA merger to foul out in his debut game while playing fifteen minutes or less
The fan reception online was a mixed bag of results regarding this acheivement.
Via @kenright21: " No more big ten refs to bail him out"
Via @SVPAnalytics: " this will get so blown out of proportion by the Edey haters. Please tell me how great Clingan looked yesterday."
Edey had an impressive showing in the preseason where he averaged 12.2 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game, and 1 block per game on 50% shooting from the field
It should be safe to say that fans should not be quick to jump to conclusions on how well Edey will play out for the Grizzlies based on the performance of one game, regardless of what record was broken. Edey still has plenty of time to prove what his value is to his team and the fans.
