Zach Edey's Blunt Statement After Grizzlies' Blowout Loss to Pacers
The Memphis Grizzlies finished the NBA All-Star break healthy with the expectations of keeping a strong hold on the second seed in the Western Conference.
Unfortunately, they started the second half of the season the exact opposite way. The Grizzlies were absolutely decimated by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, losing by as many as 28 points. They even allowed Indiana to have a 50-point second quarter that blew the game wide open.
"They started hitting a lot of threes, we gotta guard better," Zach Edey said after the loss. "I think we kinda let it get to us and affect our energy and the way we played."
The Memphis Grizzlies have less than 24 hours to get their bad loss against the Pacers out of their system as they face off against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
In the eyes of Edey, the answer to the problem is simple.
"Just erase that from our mind," Edey said. "We know we’re a better team than what we showed out there, [gotta] come out and prove it.”
On Thursday night against the Pacers, Edey put up 5 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block on 33% shooting from the field. Despite the struggle to score, Edey was the only member of the Grizzlies' starting lineup with a positive plus/minus.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
