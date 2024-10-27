Zach Edey’s First NBA Three-Pointer Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies split their first two games of the season 1-1 as they've certainly shown flashes of being a playoff team with Ja Morant healthy. One player who could help the team earn their way into the postseason is rookie center Zach Edey.
The development of the 7-foot-4 center could certainly impact the trajectory of the team's season. He's an incredible anchor in the paint, given his size, though he doesn't have great foot speed and his ability to space the floor was a concern.
Not to mention, in his debut, Edey fouled out in just 15 minutes of action. He had a much improved second outing against the Houston Rockets, though it came in a blowout loss.
On Saturday, in the first half of the Grizzlies taking on the Orlando Magic, Edey flashed a new potential aspect of his game, nailing a corner triple. The official NBA account posted the center's 3-pointer, with the video going viral and garnering over 50,000 views in under 30 minutes.
Of course, a 7-foot-4 center primarily known for his play in the paint nailing a 3-pointer has drawn a strong reaction.
Via @7saile_: "edey is gonna be one of the best bigs in a few years"
Via @parlay_pj: "Teams won’t know how to deal with that."
Via @EcHoToNe: "edey been workin on shootin the rock, nice. A whole different thing for him."
Edey's triple extended the Grizzlies' lead to 50-31 as they're routing the Magic in a big bounce-back game following their loss to the Rockets. Early in the third quarter, the team nearly holds a 30-point lead over the Magic, as they seem to be on their way to a 2-1 record.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France