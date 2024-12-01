Zach Edey's Injury Status for Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers
The red-hot Memphis Grizzlies take on the Indiana Pacers tonight for the first game in their regular season series. Memphis is the Western Conference's hottest team with a five-game winning streak. What's even more fortunate is the fact that the team is getting healthier and healthier as the wins pile up.
The team that was once hobbled by injuries has almost all of its key players in the rotation again. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart, and Brandon Clarke are all back without injuries to report. However, one key starter is listed on the injury report.
The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Zach Edey on the injury report against the Indiana Pacers with a left ankle sprain. Edey has missed the last six games for the Grizzlies and has not played for the team since November 17 in a win against the Denver Nuggets.
Throughout 14 games this season, Edey has been averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds on 61/60/67 shooting from the field. The young center has been a great combination of both being able to space the floor and also being able to play physically on the inside.
During Edey's injury, Brandon Clarke has done a great job of stepping up as the starting center for the Grizzlies. Clarke has put up a minimum of 10 points in the last three of his last four games.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers face off at 3:30 p.m. EST tonight.
