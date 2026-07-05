Who will have more success in 2026-27: the Grizzlies or Ja Morant?

It seemed like the Memphis Grizzlies were on the verge of taking the next step three years ago, but fortunes change quickly in the NBA. Perhaps not enough offerings were made to the basketball gods, but a new era has started in Memphis and the Grizzlies are wisely committed to the long game.

The immediate future will be frustrating to watch, especially when considering that Jaren Jackson Jr. in Utah and Ja Morant in Portland will be having much more fun. Don't be surprised, too, if Utah is even second in the Northwest division behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Portland Trail Blazers have a log jam with their guards, which makes one wonder if they are done dealing this offseason. Even if they are, the depth could come in handy if coach Micah Nori unlocks the right lineup combinations. On top of that, there’s a good chance that Ja Morant will have more success in 2026-27 with them than the Grizzlies, if he stays healthy.

Scoot Henderson was fantastic to start the playoffs, but he cooled off in the last two games of round one. The Blazers needed someone with experience to take pressure off Deni Avdija and they got that with Morant as extra backup just in case Damian Lillard is not the same following his Achilles tear rehab, going on age 36. Aside, it's a good thing for any player to be in Lillard's proximity because there is a lot to learn from a leader like him who will one day be in the Hall of Fame.

In Memphis, they’ll at best be challenging for a Play-In Tournament spot. They’ll lack the dynamic big-time player to push them over the top in a lot of situations, unless someone pops ahead of schedule. That’s usually how it goes when six of the most important players on the team will be between ages 19 and 24 next season, and the team is thin at point guard.

Mar 18, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts after a basket during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Jerome and Cam Spencer are decent players with the former being the better scorer, and the latter the superior playmaker for others. Each of them is best in a backup role, and it could be a concern how the bigs like Cameron Boozer and Zach Edey will get the ball if they are hurt or having an off night. If this becomes a problem due to lack of playmakers, the offense might have to change, potentially with more dribble handoff actions to give at least Boozer extra help.

The Grizzlies are a young team so it’s also possible much of their schemes are simplified, making it easier for smart, veteran teams to dissect after a while. Don’t forget that they allowed the sixth-most wide-open 3-point attempts per game last season (20.7), so it will take a remarkable coaching job to change that in 2026-27 as well.

Yet, one the most exciting parts of the season should be Boozer’s rookie campaign. His body hasn’t matured yet, but he’ll have an edge over many of his peers because he’s already a big, strong guy and will be in the race for the Rookie of the Year crown.

This is the beginning of a marathon, not a sprint. There could be rewards to claim within a handful of years if the process is handled correctly in Memphis.