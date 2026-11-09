Barnes, Murray-Boyles & Quickley's status for Grizzlies-Thunder: Injuries & Preview

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m. CST, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TV: DAZN (Memphis), Sportsnet, SN+ (Toronto)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 590 AM The Fan (Toronto)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (6-3) and Toronto Raptors (5-4) meet for the first of two matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Raptors won the season series, 2-0.

The Grizzlies are 29-31 all-time in the regular season against the Raptors, including 22-34 at home and 13-43 on the road.

The Grizzlies head into this regular season with somewhat of a blank slate. With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all playing for different teams, the Grizzlies have moved on to a young core surrounding No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, 2024 No. 9 pick Zach Edey, 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and 2024 No. 39 pick Jaylen Wells, with veteran guard Ty Jerome running the show.

The Raptors are coming off a season where they finished with a 46-36 record, good for the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They were eventually eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

This offseason, the Raptors pulled off a blockbuster trade, bringing back their 2019 Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, by trading away Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first round picks, a first round pick swap and a second round pick.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, the Raptors drafted Allen Graves with the 19th pick and Jaden Bradley with the 50th pick. Additionally, they signed Kyle Anderson, re-signed Alijah Martin and extended Jamal Shead.

Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 128-97, loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -1.5 (-120), Raptors +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -130, Raptors +110

Total points scored: 226.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after loss to OKC Thunder: "In the first half, they had zero offensive rebounds, we just couldn't buy a bucket and they shot really well. Overall, if I talk about that, the energy levels in the team were lower today. We can talk about many reasons for that. Tomorrow is a lockout day, I think it's very well-deserved for the guys that have been working their butts off and then we have a practice before the Toronto game."

"But, I wouldn't draw too many conclusons about the effort of the guys, I didn't think that was the issue. I do think we can do a better job defensively applying friction."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

RAPTORS

G Jamal Shead

G Ja'Kobe Walter

C Jakob Poeltl

F RJ Barrett

F Allen Graves

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

Isaiah Stewart: Out - Knee

RAPTORS

Scottie Barnes: Out - Adductor

Collin Murray-Boyles: Out - Illness

Immanuel Quickley: Out - Hamstring

Nate Bittle: Out - Foot

Kawhi Leonard: Out - Knee

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket