Grizzlies draft Richie Saunders with 32nd pick in 2026 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies drafted BYU guard Richie Saunders with the No. 32 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday. This adds to a draft haul that already included Cameron Boozer and Karim Lopez, who were taken in the first round Monday. And adds to a crowded Grizzlies backcourt that still includes Ja Morant, at least for now.

JUST IN: Richie Saunders is drafted No. 32 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies (via Indiana) in the 2026 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/TujOW58LT0 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 25, 2026

Saunders joins Cameron Boozer (No. 3) and Karim Lopez (No. 21 via Detroit) in Memphis' 2026 draft class.

The 6-5 Saunders averaged 18 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on 49/38/82 for the Cougars in 2025-26, before suffering a torn ACL in February that ended his season. He will be 25-years-old when the season starts.

Saunders' shooting is what stands out the most about his game. He is about as good as it gets as a stationary shooter. What can take him to the next level as a pro is improving as a movement shooter coming off off-ball screens. That development is a big swing skill for Saunders' outlook in the NBA.

While he does not have an incredibly flashy handle, Saunders is capable of putting the ball on the floor and driving hard to the rim. He gets plenty of chances to get to the rack because of the attention he gets as a shooter. Defenders will close out hard in catch-and-shoot scenarios, which Saunders takes advantage of by attacking the basket.

Saunders plays insanely hard in general. He will never not be going 100 miles an hour while he is on the floor. Defensively, he will be challenged. He never excelled on that end in college, but he does have the mindset and plays with enough effort to get by.

Most of Saunders' rookie year will be focused on recovering from his ACL injury first and foremost. From a skills perspective, he should be focused on tightening up the handle to offer more offensively than the catch-and-shoot game once he is healthy enough. Saunders will be able to get to the rim and offer more offensive versatility, polishing that skill.

The idea of a 25-year-old recovering from a torn ACL is certainly not exciting. However, if Saunders can get back to where he was before the injury, his shooting and surprising athleticism could carve him out a role. Maybe soon, depending on what the Grizzlies do with some of their other guards, from Morant to Scotty Pippen Jr. to Ty Jerome and Walter Clayton Jr.