Grizzlies Sign Brendan Hausen to Exhibit 10 Deal

The Grizzlies waived D'Angelo Russell on Friday and signed undrafted guard Brendan Hausen to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Russell, 30, joined Memphis in the six-team trade on July 8. He averaged 17.0 points and 5.6 assists over 11 seasons and made the 2019 All-Star team.

Hausen's deal is non-guaranteed, and gives Memphis a chance to secure his G League rights for the upcoming season, ahead of preseason training camp in Nashville Sept. 29 through Oct. 2.

The Amarillo, Texas, native went undrafted in 2026 after a pre-draft workout in Memphis, before joining the team for Summer League.

Brendan Hausen joins the Memphis Grizzlies on an NBA Exhibit 10 contract after a very strong NBA Summer League showing with them in July!



An absolutely LIGHTS OUT shooter who is going to give himself a chance to make an NBA roster one day!



Congrats B! Just the beginning. #OMS pic.twitter.com/qvdVnWnv0W — One Motive Sports (@OneMotiveSports) September 25, 2026

In five Summer League games, Hausen averaged 10.0 points in 12.0 minutes and shot 13-of-25 (52.0%) from three.

Hausen’s best Summer League performance came against Atlanta on July 7, when he made his first start and scored 21 points in 28 minutes, knocking down 5-of-11 3-pointers.

In Las Vegas on July 14, he scored 20 off the bench in 19 minutes and went 6-of-8 from three in a 106-85 win over Golden State.

The 6-foot-4 guard left Amarillo High as its all-time leading scorer with 2,208 points. Nicknamed the "Amarillo Assassin," he ranked No.36 overall in the On3 100 when he made his college choice.

Brendan Hausen is stealing as many March Madness towels as he can.



He tells me he's bringing them home to Amarillo, Texas for kids in his hometown. @KCCINews #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/XgHTFzQq6v — Shannon Ehrhardt (@ShanEhrhardt) March 28, 2026

Hausen committed to Villanova, where he came off the bench in 32 games as a freshman and averaged 3.1 points in 8.9 minutes.

He shot 42.9% from three, including a 15-point game against Oregon on Nov. 27, 2022, when he went 5-of-8 from deep.

As a sophomore, he played 17.6 minutes off the bench in all 34 games, averaged 6.2 points and led the Wildcats with 61 threes at 38.1%.

Over two seasons, he made 88 threes in 66 games and averaged 4.7 points before transferring to Kansas State in April 2024.

His best season came with K-State in 2024-25. Hausen started all 33 games, averaged 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds and shot 38.8% from three, making 90 of 232 attempts.

He scored a career-high 27 at St. John's on Dec. 7, 2024, going 6-of-10 from deep. He also scored 22 against Cleveland State on Nov. 9 and 18 against Oklahoma State on Jan. 29.

After transferring to Iowa last season, Hausen did not start a game for the Hawkeyes.

BREAKING: Kansas State transfer guard Brendan Hausen has committed to Iowa, @TiptonEdits reports🐤https://t.co/U9xLPVkA69 pic.twitter.com/ZTv335s80Z — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 14, 2025

He averaged four points and 0.7 rebounds in 10.3 minutes over 21 games and shot 32.8% from three.

Of his 25 made field goals last season, 22 were threes, and he went 11-of-11 at the free-throw line.

He scored double figures three times last season, and looks to bring his lethal shooting and exceptional scoring abilities to the Grizzlies and Hustle.