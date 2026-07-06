Grizzlies sign center Quinten Post to offer sheet, putting Warriors on the clock

The Memphis Grizzlies’ rebuild will be heavily invested in No. 3 pick Cam Boozer emerging as one of the NBA’s top rookies and Zach Edey returning to action in mint condition after excelling in the 11 games he played in his second season.

If all goes according to plan, Quinten Post will be in the frontcourt mix providing quality depth behind Boozer and Edey, having been signed to a three-year $30 million offer sheet. Post, a 7-footer set to begin his third season in the NBA after appearing in 121 games with the Golden State Warriors (12 playoffs), is one of the top shooting big men available on the market and can be retained if the Dubs match the price Memphis is willing to pay to pry him away. They have until 11:59 ET on Tuesday (July 7) to reach a deal.

Restricted free agent Quinten Post is signing a three-year, $30 million contract offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. The Golden State Warriors have until 11:59pm ET on Tuesday to match. pic.twitter.com/cLdHmUcEgo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2026

Post, a 26-year-old 7-footer who has been part of the Warriors’ rotation since being selected in the second round with pick No. 52 in 2024. He started 35 games last season, averaging 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds. Despite his size, most of his offense is perimeter-based, as he took 277 3-pointers last season, making 93 (33.6 percent). Post shot 40.8 percent from beyond the arc as a rookie.

Post scored a career-best 22 points in a loss at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks on March 15, but didn’t play in April down the stretch or in the play-in round due to right foot soreness.

Memphis roster: Pre offer sheet



The likelihood is the Isaiah Stewart trade from Detroit and Santi Aldama trade to Dallas is tied into 1.



That would preserve part of the $15m non tax midlevel exception to use for the Quinten Post offer sheet. pic.twitter.com/Ngk1Z4oGpI — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2026

ESPN cap expert Bobby Marks broke down the Grizzlies’ roster prior to the offer sheet, which includes the acquisitions of forward Isaiah Stewart and wings Jerami Grant and Kris Murray in addition to first-round draft picks Boozer and Karim Lopez. Given the expected roster makeup, adding Post would likely mean Memphis would be set up front.

Post improved on the defensive end and should play a similar role to the one that Jock Landale played prior to being dealt to the Atlanta Hawks, who have re-signed him for the 2026-27 season. While the Warriors would love to have him back in the fold, they’ve already agreed to bring back Kristaps Porzignis and Al Horford, so they’re not expected to make the financial commitment to bring Post back since they’re also hoping to land LeBron James in order to make one last-ditch championship push driven by veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Born in the Netherlands, Post put in five seasons at the NCAA level, finishing up from 2021-24 at Boston College after beginning his career at Mississippi State.