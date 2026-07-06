What to expect from the Memphis Grizzlies when free agent moratorium ends

The NBA's moratorium period is set to end on Monday, July 6, which means free agency signings, sign-and-trades, and trades that have not already been officially announced, will become official.

The Memphis Grizzlies have two pending trades that will become done deals and be announced by both teams involved after the moratorium ends.

Memphis Grizzlies trade three second round picks to Detroit Pistons for big man Isaiah Stewart

The Grizzlies made a deal with the Pistons during the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft on June 24 to acquire Detroit big man Isaiah Stewart in exchange for three second round picks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Just in: The Detroit Pistons are trading C/F Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Pistons clear Stewart's salary and pick up assets while Grizzlies acquire a 25-year-old as a rugged frontcourt piece. pic.twitter.com/V8zbaI5OXr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

Before trading for Stewart, Memphis made a separate trade with Detroit during the first round of the draft on June 23. The Grizzlies traded the 17th pick, which it had just acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder, for the 21st pick and three second-rounders.

Memphis shipped the same three picks it got from the Pistons back to Detroit for Stewart, essentially making the deal that got the Grizzlies New Zealand Breakers wing Karim Lopez this: No. 17 (Ebuka Okorie) for Stewart and Lopez.

The Grizzlies moved down five spots yesterday and received 5 2nd-round picks.



They use three of them to acquire Isaiah Stewart, who fits right in with Memphis’ tough culture.



Literally got him for free. Amazing moves by GM Zach Kleiman. pic.twitter.com/cCwT9Ge30V — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 25, 2026

Stewart will play a significant role off the bench for Memphis as the primary backup center for Zach Edey. His rim protection, mobility (he is just 6-8) and floor-stretching potential offensively will allow the Grizzlies to get creative with frontcourt lineups.

The 25-year-old has two years remaining on his contract and is set to make $15 million in each of those seasons.

Memphis Grizzlies trade Santi Aldama to Dallas Mavericks for AJ Johnson and draft picks

The other move that will become official after the moratorium period is the trade involving Santi Aldama. Memphis traded the 7-0 combo forward to Dallas for guard AJ Johnson, a 2030 top-20 protected first-rounder (via Golden State) and two second-round picks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Santi Aldama to the Dallas Mavericks for AJ Johnson, a protected 2030 Warriors first-round pick and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ctrDPu0tcC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

The deal also allows the Grizzlies to keep its $29 million traded player exception fully open from the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade in February. Had Aldama not been moved, earlier offseason transactions would have cut into that money.

Johnson, 21, is a 6-5 guard who will be on his fourth team heading into his fourth season in the NBA. He was selected 23rd overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Draft, and it was a pick that was heavily criticized at the time. Johnson was a major project prospect coming into the league, and he has not shown much promise so far.

The picks acquired in this deal are not incredibly valuable by any means. Odds are the first-rounder does not get conveyed, as Steph Curry and Draymond Green could likely be retired by 2030, leaving the Warriors in the top-20 of the draft.

Once these two trades are made official, Memphis will have a clear picture of what the current roster and asset pool looks like and will be able to move forward with its offseason.

Keep up with all Grizzlies offseason news, rumors and updates here.