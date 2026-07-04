Grizzlies will find former friends in the way in the West

They were the cornerstones of a promising, but ultimately, unfulfilled Memphis Grizzlies era.

Now, they are on other teams in the NBA's Western Conference,

And while they were sent away in vastly different transactions, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. each could have a significant impact on whether their remade former team can surge into a playoff spot well ahead of expectations.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was moved at the February trade deadline to the Utah Jazz for a haul that including three first-round picks. Ja Morant was moved last week in what was essentially a salary dump -- with veteran forward Jerami Grant and disappointing recent first-rounder Kris Murray coming back the other way.

Jackson Jr. is expected to anchor a Jazz frontcourt that also includes Lauri Markkanen, in a lineup that is adding elite prospect Darryn Peterson. While the Jazz have been in tank mode in recent season, Jackson Jr.'s acquisition represented a pivot, and Utah has enough pieces now to be competitive.

Morant will share a backcourt with two veterans -- returning and rehabbed Portland hero Dame Lillard as well as champion Jrue Holiday -- as the Blazers try to build on the play-in and playoff appearance that was led by forward Deni Avdija.

Apr 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) reaches in to try to steal the ball from Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (left) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

With the free agency moratorium ongoing, and rosters still somewhat unsettled, it does appear that there are some tiers being established in the increasingly top-heavy Western Conference, while the East has more teams that look primed to finish north of .500.

Here is what is clear:

San Antonio and Oklahoma City project as elite.

Minnesota, which added LaMelo Ball, is likely a tier below, but not by much.

The Lakers and Rockets are probably playoff teams, even with Los Angeles cutting ties with LeBron James (while adding Walker Kessler) and Houston being among the more dormant teams so far.

And the Nuggets still have Nikola Jokic, though they need to clear some room to keep Peyton Watson.

So that's six.

After that, though, it's all much of a mess.

The Clippers traded Kawhi Leonard for Brandon Ingram. Phoenix has made moves only around the margins. The Warriors could rise if they get James but, for now, they're dealing with Draymond Green as a free agent, Jimmy Butler trying to get back from knee surgery and Stephen Curry getting close to 40. The Mavericks have an ascending Cooper Flagg and a new coach (Dusty May) but the rest of the roster remains incomplete.

So Portland and Utah have a chance to sneak into that top six, or at the least, the top of the Play-In standings. Does Memphis? Maybe,

Cameron Boozer plays basketball for the Memphis Grizzlies today



Here’s film from his highest BPM game against high-major competition at Duke pic.twitter.com/WYEQlGVbGs — Chip (@SwingSkill) July 4, 2026

Better health alone, specifically for Zach Edey, will make a huge difference. Cedric Coward should be even better in his second season; it will be interesting to see if he dominates in summer league. The Morant controversy is over; that should improve the vibes. And the nearly universal consensus among NBA analysts is that Memphis had another exceptional draft, led by No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer.

On the surface, it would seem that Memphis is a step -- and maybe a couple of years away -- from matching Portland and Utah in overall talent. But Portland's older guards could break down. And Utah hasn't proven anything yet -- sometimes it's a challenge to shake off a culture of consistent losing.

If the Grizzlies establish an identity -- defense and rebounding seem to be the way -- they could absolutely surprise. If so, don't be surprised to see meaningful matchups late in the season against a couple of familiar faces in unfamiliar places.