The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-97 at FedExForum to improve to 14-5 on the season.

Memphis' defense set the tone from the start, and Jaylen Wells was solid again.

Here is a look at winners and losers from the game.

Winner: Jaylen Wells

Wells continued his run as one of the league's most consistent players, with a 19 point, six rebound performance and shot 8-for-12 from the field. He was also a big part of the Grizzlies' strong defensive performance as the primary point-of-attack defender.

0️⃣'s got the range 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ZiBiMWpe3d — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 26, 2026

Memphis has been an elite three-point shooting team this season, and Wells' 42.4 percent mark has been a big reason why. He was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc tonight. The outside shooting leap simply takes Wells to another level.

Loser: Zach Edey injured

Zach Edey was ruled out for the rest of the game with left ankle soreness during the third quarter. He played his regular minutes at the start of the game and at the start of the second quarter, before being subbed out at the 7:37 mark in the second quarter.

Edey's minutes have been a topic of discussion recently, with the 7-foot-4 big man averaging 21 minutes per game. Tuomas Iisalo said on Tuesday that Edey's minutes are not expected to increase anytime soon, and now Edey could be sidelined.

If Edey misses an extended amount of time, that would be yet another major blow as the Grizzlies are already without Jerami Grant and Cam Boozer for multiple weeks.

Winner: Defense sets the tone

Memphis allowed just 15 points in the first quarter, and Los Angeles shot 5-for-23 from the field. That start carried throughout the rest of the game, with the Clippers scoring just 43 points in the first half on a 37.2 percent shooting clip.

The defensive effort and intensity continued throughout the game, as Memphis held Los Angeles to a 99 offensive rating. The Clippers shot just 38.8 percent from the field and 20 percent from three.

Loser: Three-point shooting

The Grizzlies were just 11-for-42 from three and 3-for-22 in the first half. The shooting struggle was a big reason why Memphis was up by only seven at halftime, despite a strong defensive performance. It seemed hard for the Grizzlies to generate clean looks from outside, and it was a contributing factor to the offense looking sloppy at times in general.

Cedric Coward and Ty Jerome combined for 1-for-14 from three, an outlier given their seasons up to this point.

Winner: Isaiah Stewart

Isaiah Stewart continued his consistent play by producing in multiple areas. Stewart knocked down two three-pointers in a ten-point performance. He blocked a Rui Hachimura dunk attempt, which is something he is starting to do regularly. The rim protection has been exactly what Memphis was likely hoping for when it made the trade for Stewart during the NBA Draft in June.

𝐍𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐲 𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐞 🚫 pic.twitter.com/XZ0Aeq1Hm1 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 26, 2026

If Edey misses extended time, Stewart will obviously become a much more important player for the Grizzlies.