The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the NBA's best "feel-good" stories through the first month of the season, but they were dealt another injury to their wing room last week.

Veteran forward Jerami Grant left last week's game against the Golden State Warriors with a calf injury after just 5:24 of action. The injury occurred after knocking down a wide-open 3-pointer to give Memphis a 12-point advantage midway through the second quarter.

Jerami Grant limps back to the locker room after knocking down a three



Went back a couple plays and can't say I saw anything obvious that caused the injury pic.twitter.com/4aldxLxgLZ — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 20, 2026

The team provided its first update regarding Grant's status and timeline for potential recovery on Sunday.

"Grant sustained a grade 1 left calf strain during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors," the release said. "Grant will be reevaluated in two weeks, and further updates will be provided as appropriate."

The @memgrizz today provided the following medical update for Jerami Grant: pic.twitter.com/OXj6yCSWLJ — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 23, 2026

Jerami Grant has been productive off bench for Grizzlies this season

Nov 6, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jerami Grant (3) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Micah Peavy (16) during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plenty has (rightfully) been made of their newfangled young core, headlined by Ty Jerome -- who has a case to be a first-time All-Star -- Cameron Boozer and Zach Edey. But Grant's production off the bench has flown under the radar.

Acquired in the offseason in the Ja Morant trade, Grant, 32, is averaging 10.6 points on 47.0 percent shooting, 45.6 percent from 3-point range (3.8 3PA) and 76.7 percent from the free-throw line.

He's far from the scorer (or defender) that he was in his heyday with Detroit and Portland -- and his contract is an eyesore. But he's done a good job providing a scoring punch amid injuries to GG Jackson, Boozer and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Who needs to step up for Grizzlies?

Nov 14, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Oliver-Maxence Prosper (18) drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sitting at 12-5, the Grizzlies have the league's second-best offense and ninth-best defense. They are one of four teams in the West who have a top-10 offense and defense, joining the Spurs, Trail Blazers and 76ers.

Among those who are expected to gain a larger role in Grant's absence include Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks.

Prosper has been in-and-out of the Tuomas Iisalo's rotation to begin the season, though he's played at least 16 minutes in each of the team's last four games, averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds on 48.7 percent shooting in that span. Hendricks, who started in place of Edey against Golden State, has played in 12 games, averaging 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds across 14.8 minutes.

Both of those two players have different skillsets compared to Grant, but Iisalo is looking for any sort of production from Memphis' wing room in the meantime, especially given Boozer's ankle sprain suffered over the weekend.