Memphis improves to 11-4 overall, after outlasting Cleveland 124-121 on the road Wednesday in a shootout that never slowed down, and it’s now won eight straight away from home, the longest road winning streak in franchise history.

Here’s what mattered most.

The Cleveland Curse Is Finally Dead

Cleveland has had Memphis’s number for years, but the Grizzlies finally flipped the script.

Memphis hadn’t beaten Cleveland at Rocket Arena since a 110-106 win on Jan. 4, 2022, and the skid ran deeper than just within that building.

Since then, the Grizzlies had lost seven straight to the Cavaliers over three full season, dating back to a January 2023 win at home.

Both streaks died Wednesday, and Memphis gets another shot at Cleveland on Jan. 16 at FedExForum, where it will look to sweep the season series for the first time since 2021-22.

An Offensive Track Meet

Memphis entered the game ranked second in the NBA in points per game, averaging 122, while Cleveland sat fourth at 118, and both offenses lived up to the hype.

Memphis shot 53.8% from the field, including 16-of-39 from three, while Cleveland matched the pace at 46.3%, with 15 threes of its own.

Cedric Coward with a big 3 to cut the Cavaliers' lead to just 1 pic.twitter.com/0b3UqPRIeN — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 19, 2026

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 37-30 lead in the first quarter, led by Donovan Mitchell, who scored 10 in the opening frame and finished with a game-high 34 points. Memphis answered with 41 in the second but still trailed 72-71 at the break.

Cleveland controlled the interior, outscoring Memphis in the paint 56-48 and out-rebounding the Grizzlies 53-42, with a 20-5 edge in offensive boards that turned into 16 second-chance points.

Memphis made up the gap by living in transition, 19 fast-break points to Cleveland’s 11, and by getting to the line, 29 free-throw attempts to Cleveland’s 20, on a night the Cavaliers committed 26 fouls.

Memphis took a 100-99 lead after three and won the fourth 24-22, outscoring Cleveland in each of the final three quarters.

Former Grizzly Sam Merrill Helps Out His Former Team

Merrill spent part of the 2021-22 season in Memphis, acquired in a trade that sent Grayson Allen to Milwaukee, and the Grizzlies waived him in January 2022 after suffering an ankle surgery.

He’s been a steady piece of Cleveland’s rotation ever since, and he had his moments Wednesday in his first game back after missing the previous six with an elbow injury, but the moment Grizzlies fans will remember most from Merrill came in favor of his former team.

After a Taylor Hendricks’ basket gave Memphis a brief 113-112 lead in the fourth, Merrill answered immediately with a three-pointer to put Cleveland back up two.

Then, after being fouled on a shot attempt with Memphis clinging to a 120-119 lead in the final seconds, Merrill stepped to the line with a chance to put Cleveland back on top, and he missed both free throws to end the Cavaliers chance of a win.

Sam Merrill misses 2 free throws that could have won the game for the Cavspic.twitter.com/DWInopauXZ — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 19, 2026

He finished with a 7 points on 2-of-6 shooting, 3 assists and 2 steals.

He’ll bounce back for the Cavaliers, but Grizzlies fans will just hope it’s not on Jan. 16, when Cleveland comes to Memphis for the rematch.

Hendricks Continues to Deliver Off the Bench

Taylor Hendricks turned in arguably his best game of the season, scoring 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 7-of-8 from the line in 21 minutes off the bench, and he did much more than just score the ball.

In the fourth quarter, he blocked two of Jarrett Allen’s dunk attempts on the same possession.

He also made two clutch free throws with 21 seconds left to push the lead to three, 122-119.

Hendricks has seen his minutes rise over the last three games and has begun taking on backup center minutes whenever called upon.

Taylor Hendricks 20-point games through:



First 3 seasons: 2

Last 3 games: 2



Dominant on both ends of the floor pic.twitter.com/ltG1vNNXTc — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) November 19, 2026

He did that again Wednesday, with Isaiah Stewart out and Quinten Post playing just six minutes, tied for second-lowest on the team with Kris Murray, who played only in the first quarter.

Spencer a Possible Long-Term Starter?

If Cam Spencer keeps playing like this, questions about Ty Jerome’s future as Memphis’s starting point guard beyond this season may start to come back into play

He set a season high with 26 points, going 9-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from three, highlighted by an electric third quarter in which he scored 13.

〽️ore of this connection 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Onlbu5Ylos — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 19, 2026

Over his last three starts at the point, with Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. both out, Spencer has averaged 18 points and 8 assists a game, shooting 61.3% from the field and 69% from three.

Spencer has shown all year that he’s a capable passer and shooter, and the more he plays, the better he’s looked.

Cam Spencer making everybody better. Hes been dissecting Cleveland's defense all night. pic.twitter.com/iWNATDGwI8 — TJ (@TraMurr2) November 19, 2026

With Jerome likely seeking a massive payday this offseasoncould Spencer’s emergence make Jerome available in a trade?

Or could Spencer himself become a Sixth Man of the Year candidate if he keeps this up once Jerome is back?