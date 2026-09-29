The Identity Memphis Wanted

When Isaiah Stewart arrived at the podium for his first Memphis media day, he didn't take long to bring up one of Grizzlies fans' favorite phrases: grit and grind.

“When you think of Memphis for me it's the grit and grind, and I thought I made a career off that,” Stewart said. “Whatever role was given to me, I try to be a star in that role and do anything I can to help the team win.”

Isaiah Stewart, maybe the most perfect fit between player and franchise imaginable.



“When you think of Memphis, you think of Grit ‘N Grind, and I feel like I’ve made a career off that.” pic.twitter.com/WsHmLFZNWs — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) September 28, 2026

That is exactly the attitude Memphis' front office wanted.

General manager Zach Kleiman named Stewart directly when describing Memphis' approach to building its identity this offseason.

“Isaiah Stewart certainly fits that, someone that from an identity standpoint we really wanted to go out and bring in to set the right tone with this group,” Kleiman said.

Putting It All on the Line

Memphis acquired Stewart from Detroit in June, sending three future second-round picks to the Pistons.

Just in: The Detroit Pistons are trading C/F Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Pistons clear Stewart's salary and pick up assets while Grizzlies acquire a 25-year-old as a rugged frontcourt piece. pic.twitter.com/V8zbaI5OXr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound center averaged 10 points, five rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 58 games last season despite giving up size to most of the centers he guards.

That has never bothered him.

Isaiah Stewart: "I try to protect the rim like my life depends on it." — Landon Speck (@landonspeck2) September 28, 2026

“You gotta have heart, and you gotta be okay with putting your body on the line,” Stewart said. “I try to protect the rim like my life depends on it.”

Stewart spent his first five NBA seasons in Detroit, experiencing the Pistons’ climb from the bottom of the Eastern Conference to the top of the standings last season.

Now, he believes Memphis has the ability to do the same.

“It don't happen overnight,” Stewart said. “It's something that's got to be built up day by day, and it's a goal you've got to work towards. I feel like we have the right group to do that, and I'm looking forward to continuing the build.”

A Frontcourt Built to Battle

Stewart is already building chemistry up front, too, with fellow big men Cam Boozer and Zach Edey.

When asked if the two could become the kind of duo Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol once were for the Grizzlies, Stewart didn't hesitate.

“Oh, 100 percent,” Stewart said. “We have gotten a chance to get some work in together, iron sharpening iron.”

Setting the Standard

Toughness is part of the identity Kleiman is looking to build, too, and that's exactly what Stewart is known for.

He's built a reputation for physical play throughout his career, including a confrontation with LeBron James in 2021.

He said he wants that edge to define the whole roster.

“You never want to be known as a team, or someone, where they can just come in and roll over you,” Stewart said. “You gotta stand for something. It's important to establish that toughness, that physicality. It wears on teams.”

If anyone in the NBA can back that up, it is Stewart.

That identity extends off the court, too. Stewart said Kleiman discussed the impact he had on Detroit's culture with him directly, and he wants that same fit in Memphis.

A Team to Be Trifled With

Outside expectations for the Grizzlies remain low after a 25-57 finish last season, but Stewart believes this year's team has the physicality to make it a difficult matchup every night.

“I feel like we can be a team that teams are not going to like playing against, and you can't really take us lightly,” Stewart said. “If we just put our best foot forward and do what we've been doing, I feel like we'll be just fine.”

That kind of confidence used to be Memphis' calling card. Teams used to be nervous about playing the Grizzlies in the “Grit and Grind Era.”

Stewart is betting he can help bring it back, and after hearing him Monday, I would not bet against him.