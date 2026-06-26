It is time for the Memphis Grizzlies to let Ja Morant go

On a Thursday afternoon in Memphis, Tennessee, assembled media got their first look at the future of Grizzlies basketball.

Cameron Boozer, alongside Karim Lopez and Richie Saunders, smiled for the cameras. It was their moment - after years of hard work, they had arrived. While certainly taking different pathways to their new jobs, and likely embarking on different roads ahead, in that moment they were a united personification of hope for the days to come.

Better ones than the ones that were before...and yet, when looking ahead was supposed to be the focal point of the day, the present and past continued to creep up.

The newest bringer of higher aspirations, Cameron Boozer, wore #12 at Duke this past season. He wore #12 in high school. But now, entering the National Basketball Association, he is changing to #27. It is his mother's college volleyball number - a good reason to make a switch.

Grizzlies 2026 draft picks Karim Lopez, Cam Boozer and Richie Saunders listen to questions from the media during their introductory press conference at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on June 25, 2026. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the reality is, there is currently a #12 on the Memphis Grizzlies roster. The former face of a franchise, staring at the awkward realization that his replacement has arrived while he is still here.

This is not a statement of blame toward Ja Morant. Frankly, that would be lazy at this point. Ja has made mistakes - some more painful for the franchise, some more damaging to himself. And he has paid for them. Hearing how low your trade value has gone in the eyes of the league must be humbling, and hopefully motivating for when his next opportunity arrives.

But that is the thing - "when" is becoming more and more of an issue. And when it comes to that "when", it takes two to tango.

Would things move more smoothly if Morant had different representation other than, well, himself? Maybe so. But Morant is fiercely loyal (arguably to a fault), and he believes that those that have been around him have his best interest in mind.

That used to be true of the Memphis Grizzlies, as well. They supported Morant through all of his trials and tribulations, giving him every access point to redemption. But for reasons too copious to name here, that time has ended. Trades have been sought after - not requested by Ja, but from the team.

And parameters for such a transactions have been set by the team as well. To this point, no NBA franchise has met those standards. And so, Morant sits in purgatory - not wanted by his current employer any longer, yet not allowed to be moved to a place where he will actually be able to begin the next chapter of his professional life.

Mar 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Maybe at one time it was Ja Morant who bore the largest brunt of blame for where the relationship has gone. But now, after a 2026 NBA Draft where the team should be fully embracing the new, it falls on GM Zach Kleiman and the front office to do the right thing.

Trade Ja Morant. Not for a 1st round pick. For the best deal you can get. And do it soon.

Trying to have it both ways is weighing down the opportunity the Grizzlies have in front of them. You cannot on one hand make it clear you want to move on from Ja, while on the other be so stringent when it comes to what you're willing to accept.

Unless, reconciliation is on the table. Which is absolutely the understandable hope of many Grizzlies fans. But in the absence of any evidence of that - which is reality - what is the "right" thing to do?

Holding on to Ja without any plans for him is not just hurting his future. It's slowing the launch of that of the Grizzlies.

Seven years ago, a young Zach Kleiman sat next to a younger Ja Morant. They spoke with excitement of all that could be accomplished in Memphis, the bright days ahead for the Grizzlies. The Morant Era was filled with highlights and lowlights, elite Memphis memories that will live forever and infamous falls that Grizzlies fans would love to be able to forget.

Now today, with both sides unable to see a path forward - especially organizationally - that turning of the page moment that Thursday, June 25th was supposed to be is clouded by what exactly the team will do with the player that was supposed to be their greatest ever but has become the brightest shooting star in Grizzlies history, about to be extinguished from the Memphis sky.

Ja literally has Memphis on his back. If the Grizzlies that call the city home are truly ready to be done with Morant, it is on them to do right by the current #12 and let him go.

So a new one can rise - whether he wears the number or not.