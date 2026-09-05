The Memphis Grizzlies season is rapidly approaching, and that means it's time to take a look at the roster Zach Kleiman and company will be bringing into the 2026-27 season.

The Grizzlies will look a lot different on the court than they have in years past, and the goalpost in regard to expectations has changed.

The Grizzlies 2026-27 season is about growth, development, and determining who sticks around.

So, with that in mind, lets take a look at the Grizzlies centers.

The Memphis Grizzlies were +26.7 NET pts better when Zach Edey was on the court vs. when he wasn’t.



Their opponents Rim FG % went from 52.3% w/ Edey on the court to 70.0% when he was off it. Edey will be a big part of Memphis’ upcoming success if they are able to realize it… pic.twitter.com/BPnAzs2UTf — Boogie Muse (@BoogieFlandMuse) August 30, 2026

1. Zach Edey

Oct 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question isn't whether Edey can be Memphis' starting center. It's whether he can stay healthy. In his rookie season, Edey showed why the Grizzlies were so high on him. He was productive as a rebounder and finisher while providing legitimate size on the defensive end. His second season was disrupted by injuries, making 2026-27 an important opportunity to reestablish himself. Edey is the Grizzlies most impactful player, and he has room to grow, even from what he showed last season, averaging 13 points, 11 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 63% from the field. The Grizzlies need Zach Edey to stay healthy, and he needs to prove that he can play a large part in this rebuild.

2. Isaiah Stewart

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) fouls Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) in the second half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The acquisition of Stewart can't be overlooked. Stewart is an enforcer, an energizer, and also a great defender. Stewart's presence on the interior is among the league's best, simply put he is elite at what he does. But defense aside Stewart is solid rebounder and an efficient scorer at the rim.

“I know they’re dogs — dogs who created that ‘Grit & Grind.’ That is something I want to bring back to the city, the team and get behind that. Let’s do it.” Isaiah Stewart

3. Quinten Post

Mar 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quinten Post gives Memphis a completely different look at the position. The 7-footer was added this offseason and could provide valuable spacing alongside the Grizzlies' young core. Rather than relying primarily on interior scoring like Edey, Post gives Memphis another potential floor-spacing option from the center position. Post is strong as the roll player in pick and roll situations, he is a physical force on defense, and he really can shoot for a 7'-footer, showcased by his career 36% mark.

4. Taj Gibson

Mar 18, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Taj Gibson (67) reacts with forward Cedric Coward (23) during a timeout during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taj Gibson won't play much for Memphis, and the 17-year NBA veteran is the Grizzlies version of Udonis Haslem. Gibson has played on the same team as #3 overall pick Cameron Boozer's father Carlos, and Gibson only appeared in 10 games last year. As the Grizzlies look to move forward, Gibson can take on some leadership as the oldest player -- by 9 years-- in Memphis' locker room.

The Grizzlies have a unique blend of players at the center position, but one thing they don't lack is defense. Having anchors down low is still huge in the NBA. Look across the league and look at the best teams, they all have a big that is more than serviceable. Victor Wembanyama, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, we could go on forever.

So as the season goes on, keep an eye on this position for Memphis, and take note of who steps up and proves that they should be a member of the Memphis Grizzlies moving forwards.