Memphis Grizzlies-Chicago Bulls: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch, Storylines & Lineups
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 9, 7:00 p.m. CST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois
TV: NBA TV (Memphis), Chicago Sports Network
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (Memphis), 104.3 FM, AM 670 (Chicago)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls face off for a preseason bout. The two teams split their season series against each other last season. The Grizzlies are 27-34 all-time in the regular season against the Bulls, including 17-13 at home and 10-21 on the road.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ty Jerome
G Cedric Coward
C Zach Edey
F Jaylen Wells
F Cameron Boozer
BULLS
G Josh Giddey
G Norman Powell
C Jalen Smith
F Matas Buzelis
F Caleb Wilson
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Isaiah Stewart: Out - Ankle
Micah Peavy: Day-to-day - Ankle
Javon Small: Active - (Two-Way)
Jahmai Mashack: Active - (Two-Way)
Carson Cooper: Active - (Two-Way)
BULLS
Nicolas Claxton: Out - Hamstring
Tre Jones: Day-to-day
Zach Collins: Day-to-day - Toe
Jaylin Sellers: Day-to-day - (Two-Way)
Tobe Awaka: Active - (Two-Way)
Jordan Hawkins: Active - (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +2.5 (-110), Bulls -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +114, Magic -140
Total points scored: 239.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Storylines To Watch
Winners and losers from Memphis Grizzlies preseason loss to Orlando Magic
Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies are walking a fine line
Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for Zach Edey This Season
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket