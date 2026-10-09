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Memphis Grizzlies-Chicago Bulls: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch, Storylines & Lineups

A full preview of Friday night's preseason game in Chicago.
Alex Toledo|
Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Memphis GrizzliesChicago Bulls

Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 9, 7:00 p.m. CST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBA TV (Memphis), Chicago Sports Network

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (Memphis), 104.3 FM, AM 670 (Chicago)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls face off for a preseason bout. The two teams split their season series against each other last season. The Grizzlies are 27-34 all-time in the regular season against the Bulls, including 17-13 at home and 10-21 on the road.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

BULLS

G Josh Giddey

G Norman Powell

C Jalen Smith

F Matas Buzelis

F Caleb Wilson

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Isaiah Stewart: Out - Ankle

Micah Peavy: Day-to-day - Ankle

Javon Small: Active - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Active - (Two-Way)

Carson Cooper: Active - (Two-Way)

BULLS

Nicolas Claxton: Out - Hamstring

Tre Jones: Day-to-day

Zach Collins: Day-to-day - Toe

Jaylin Sellers: Day-to-day - (Two-Way)

Tobe Awaka: Active - (Two-Way)

Jordan Hawkins: Active - (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +2.5 (-110), Bulls -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +114, Magic -140

Total points scored: 239.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Storylines To Watch

Winners and losers from Memphis Grizzlies preseason loss to Orlando Magic

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies are walking a fine line

Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for Zach Edey This Season

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

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Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

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