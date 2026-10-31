Game date, time and location: Saturday, Oct. 31, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: DAZN (Memphis), NBC Sports California Plus, Peacock (Sacramento)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), Kings In-House Radio Network (Sacramento Kings app/website)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (5-0) and Sacramento Kings (0-5) meet for the second time in 2026-2027 regular season, with one more matchup afterwards. Last season, the Grizzlies won three of the four matchups against the Kings.

In their last matchup, the Grizzlies won123-112, against the Sacramento Kings. Jerome ended up with 31 points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal, while Boozer finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks and Cedric Coward had 15 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Grizzlies are 53-60 all-time in the regular season against the Kings, including 31-25 at home and 22-35 on the road.

The Grizzlies head into this regular season with somewhat of a blank slate. With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all playing for different teams, the Grizzlies have moved on to a young core surrounding No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, 2024 No. 9 pick Zach Edey, 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and 2024 No. 39 pick Jaylen Wells, with veteran guard Ty Jerome running the show.

The Kings drafted Darius Acuff with the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Alex Karaban with the 29th pick and Emmanuel Sharp with the 45th pick.

Additionally, they signed Ben Simmons to a one-year deal while letting DeMar DeRozan, Doug McDermott, Drew Eubanks, Killian Hayes and Patrick Baldwin Jr. walk. Also, Russell Westbrook retired from the NBA.

Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 124-103, win against the previously undefeated Portland Trail Blazers, where Boozer finished with a triple double.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -8.5 (-115), Kings +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -360, Kings +290

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cam Boozer after the win over the Blazers: "I mean we started to get stops. They're a hard team to guard, Ja [Morant], [Damian Lillard] and Deni [Avdija], that's a hard trio to stay in front of but, at the end of the day, toughmess, rebounding, we got some stops."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

KINGS

G Darius Acuff

G Zach LaVine

C Domantas Sabonis

F DeAndre Hunter

F Precious Achiuwa

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Questionable - Back

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Questionable - Back

Quinten Post: Doubtful - Ankle

Javon Small: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Available - (Two-Way)

Carson Cooper: Available - (Two-Way)

KINGS

Maxime Raynaud: Out - Knee

Dylan Cardwell: Out - Calf

Keegan Murray: Out - Ankle

Ben Simmons: Out - Achilles

Jonathan Mogbo: Available - Knee (Two-Way)

Sean Pedulla: Available - (Two-Way)

Leaky Black: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket