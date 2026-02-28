Multiple key players' status revealed for Grizzlies-Mavericks: Final Injury Update

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that guard Ty Jerome (thigh) will not be available for Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Newly acquired veteran big man Taj Gibson will not be making his debut.

For the Mavericks, Klay Thompson (rest), P.J. Washington (ankle) and Caleb Martin (back) will also not be suiting up to play.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Out - Thigh

Taj Gibson - Out

Cedric Coward: Out - Knee

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

MAVERICKS

Klay Thompson: Out - Rest

P.J. Washington: Out - Ankle

Caleb Martin: Out - Back

Marvin Bagley III: Out - Neck

Daniel Gafford: Available - Ankle Injury Management

Cooper Flagg: Out - Foot

Kyrie Irving: Out - Knee

Dereck Lively II: Out - Foot

Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. CST, American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), KFAA Ch. 29, WFAA Ch. 8, Mavs TV (Dallas)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 97.1 FM, 99.1 FM (Dallas)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (21-36) and Dallas Mavericks (21-36) meet for the third of four regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning the first two, (118-104 and 102-96, both in in November).

The Grizzlies are 42-76 all-time versus the Mavs during the regular season, including 23-36 in home games and 19-40 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series in the 2024-2025 regular season, (3-1), while the Mavs won the season series, (3-1), in the 2023-2024 season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Scotty Pippen Jr.

G Cam Spencer

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

MAVERICKS

G Max Christie

G Caleb Martin

C Daniel Gafford

F Naji Marshall

F Khris Middleton

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-115), Mavericks -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +150, Mavericks -180

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Golden State Warriors: "Well, tough first half. Gave up 29 second chance points, 17 fastbreak points. Very difficult right now for us to get the necessary level of defense and for that to ignite our offense."

MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket