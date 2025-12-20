Analyst urges Memphis Grizzlies player to improve

The Memphis Grizzlies are struggling with injuries so far this season, but one of their star players has been lucky enough to avoid the sidelines for the most part.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has played in 25 of the team's 27 games so far this season, and is averaging 17.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. It's the lowest scoring output of his since the 2021-22 campaign. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes expressed some concern about Jackson's play this year.

"Twenty-six is way too early for an age-related decline, and Jaren Jackson Jr. has missed just two games this season, suggesting he's healthy. He's still been one of the more disappointing star-level players in the league, and that's a problem for a Memphis Grizzlies team running short on reliable cornerstones," Hughes wrote.

"Ja Morant has missed significant time, struggled badly from three (under 20.0 percent) and has not consistently looked like the explosive All‑NBA force of past seasons, which might make it seem like he's the bigger concern. But the Grizzlies didn't give him the five‑year, $205 million extension—that went to Jackson.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding Morant's availability and trajectory in Memphis, the Grizzlies can no longer treat him as their unquestioned long‑term centerpiece. This only magnifies Jackson's struggles to shoot the ball (32.4 percent from deep), his renewed penchant for fouling (4.9 per 36 minutes) and lagging defensive work (career-low 2.2 stocks per 36)."

Jackson needs to make improvements

Some of those improvements were on display in the team's last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the team's win on the road. He also scored 31 points in the game before that against the Los Angeles Clippers, which also resulted in a win.

Jackson has needed to adjust to playing alongside Zach Edey in the frontcourt. With Edey being in and out of the lineup, it has also had an effect on Jackson. Ultimately, the Grizzlies are counting on him to be an offensive force, especially with Edey out of the lineup.

Therefore, the Grizzlies need more from Jackson if they want to stay afloat with Edey and Ja Morant both on the sidelines currently with injuries.

The Grizzlies are back in action against the Washington Wizards in their next contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside the FedEx Forum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

