How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-New York Knicks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m. CST, Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, MSG Network (New York)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (WMFS-FM) and ESPN Radio 98.7 FM, 880 AM (New York)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (4-7) and New York Knicks (6-3) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The Grizzlies are 28-28 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 15-13 in home games and 13-15 in road games. The two teams met twice in the 2024-2025 regular season, both resulting in wins for the Knicks, (114-113 in Memphis in February, 143-106 in New York in January).

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

C Jock Landale

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr,

KNICKS

G Jalen Brunson

G Mikal Bridges

C Mitchell Robinson

F OG Anunoby

F Karl Anthony Towns

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee

Javon Small: Out - Toe

KNICKS

Mitchell Robinson: Questionable - Ankle

Kevin McCullar: Day-to-day - Nose

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Grizzlies +9.5 (-108), Knicks -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +310, Knicks -395

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "I feel like the team is, overall, getting more comfortable playing together. That's the biggest thing. I know this whole thing is like 'What have you done for me lately?' and every game we repeat the same questions and I repeat the same answers, but sometimes I feel like there's a little bit different timeline or different perspective. You get asked about one practice and what happened there and how did that help? It helps to have some type of clarity on that, but the timelines that we're talking about are much longer. They take weeks, they take months, sometimes they take years like in OKC's case to build something together. It's just not something that's much talked about in this profession because the games come after one another."

