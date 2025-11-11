How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-New York Knicks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m. CST, Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, MSG Network (New York)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (WMFS-FM) and ESPN Radio 98.7 FM, 880 AM (New York)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (4-7) and New York Knicks (6-3) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The Grizzlies are 28-28 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 15-13 in home games and 13-15 in road games. The two teams met twice in the 2024-2025 regular season, both resulting in wins for the Knicks, (114-113 in Memphis in February, 143-106 in New York in January).
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ja Morant
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
C Jock Landale
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr,
KNICKS
G Jalen Brunson
G Mikal Bridges
C Mitchell Robinson
F OG Anunoby
F Karl Anthony Towns
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee
Javon Small: Out - Toe
KNICKS
Mitchell Robinson: Questionable - Ankle
Kevin McCullar: Day-to-day - Nose
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Grizzlies +9.5 (-108), Knicks -9.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +310, Knicks -395
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -112, under -108)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "I feel like the team is, overall, getting more comfortable playing together. That's the biggest thing. I know this whole thing is like 'What have you done for me lately?' and every game we repeat the same questions and I repeat the same answers, but sometimes I feel like there's a little bit different timeline or different perspective. You get asked about one practice and what happened there and how did that help? It helps to have some type of clarity on that, but the timelines that we're talking about are much longer. They take weeks, they take months, sometimes they take years like in OKC's case to build something together. It's just not something that's much talked about in this profession because the games come after one another."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI, Memphis Grizzlies On SI and Orlando Magic On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket
MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES
Morant struggles again, and other takeaways from loss to Thunder
Ja Morant's struggles send Memphis Grizzlies sprawling in NBA power rankings
Update: Memphis Grizzlies likely to get back huge piece during road trip
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.