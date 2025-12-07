How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

Although Ja Morant is closing in on a return, being listed as ‘out’ on the official NBA Injury Report means his return will almost certainly be delayed for at least another game. The Grizzlies will look for their first December win on the heels of having a three-game win streak snapped in San Antonio.

Vitals - How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:10 p.m. CST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports South/FanDuel Sports Southeast (Grizzlies), Rip City Television Network/BlazerVision (Blazers)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), KPOJ (Blazers)

Grizzlies look to continue Ja-less surge

The Memphis Grizzlies (10-13) host the Portland Trail Blazers (9-14) in the first matchup of the season between teams likely to be vying for a play-in spot late in the season given the state of the loaded Western Conference.

After a dreadful start, the Grizzlies have won six of eight to restore hope that this won’t be a dreadful first full season under new head coach Tuomas Iisalo. The surge has come despite the continued absence of Ja Morant, who was upgraded to ‘doubtful’ for this contest but remains unlikely to return until Friday’s home game against Utah.

This is the first matchup between these teams, who will return to square off on back-to-back nights in Portland on Feb. 6-7 before concluding the season series back at FedEx Forum on March 4.

Portland won last season’s final meeting on March 19 115-99 at Moda Center behind 31 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists from Deni Avdija, who is enjoying an All-Star caliber season. Memphis’ last win in the series came at home way back on Nov. 25, 2024 in a 123-98 rout behind 22 points and 11 assists from Morant. Santi Aldama added 13 points and 17 rebounds off the bench.

Memphis won the first matchup 134-89 and is 22-16 over the last 38 meetings against Portland. The Blazers are still up 60-48 lifetime against the Grizzlies.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Grizzlies -1.5 (-110), Grizzlies +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -118, Blazers -102

Total: 231.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Zach Edey

G Vince Williams Jr.

G Cedric Coward

TRAIL BLAZERS

F Toumani Camera

F Jerami Grant

C Robert Williams III

G Sidy Cissoko

G/F Deni Avdija

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Doubtful - Right Calf Strain

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Javon Small: Out - Left Toe Soreness

GG Jackson: Out - G League (On Assignment)

BLAZERS

Donovan Clingan: Questionable - Lower Leg Contusion

Robert Williams III: Questionable - Illness

Scoot Henderson: Out - Left Hamstring Tear

Jrue Holiday: Out - Right Calf Strain

Damian Lillard: Out - Left Achilles Tendon Injury management

Matisse Thybulle: Out - Left Thumb ligament tear

Blake Wesley: Out - Right Foot fracture

QUOTABLE

Blazers forward Toumani Camara on his team’s process sharing it without a true point guard: "Trust the process. Basketball is a team sport, so you just have to move the ball, play with energy and play the right way."

