After night one of the NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Duke big man Cameron Boozer third overall and Mexican forward Karim Lopez 21st overall. Both prospects were connected to Memphis early on in the draft process, and General Manager Zach Kleiman made the moves necessary to acquire both.

Kleiman acquired five second-round picks to move back from five spots from No. 16 to No. 21 to acquire Lopez, and those picks will almost certainly be used for future deals. Kleiman was quoted as saying that the “five added second-round picks are not for this year’s or next year’s draft.” Coming off night 1, here’s how Boozer and Lopez fit in Memphis, plus the team’s framework with these new additions.

Grit N Grind Reincarnated

Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol spearheaded the greatest era of Memphis Grizzlies basketball during the 2010s with their hard-nosed, smash-mouth style. Their physical dominance inside led the Grizzlies to multiple playoff runs and one berth in the Western Conference Finals. The Grizzlies have a chance to have a revamped version of Grit N Grind with Zach Edey and Cameron Boozer.

Cameron Boozer was the most physically dominant and NBA-ready prospect in this draft. His 6’9, 252-pound frame overwhelmed his opponents all season. This led to him averaging 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting 55.6% from the field and 39.1% from three. He was also stellar from an analytics standpoint, leading the ACC in PER (30.7) and the nation in win shares (10.4). His play earned him the Naismith National Player of the Year, plus a multitude of other awards.

Pairing Boozer alongside Edey, who has proven in his short career to be one of the most impactful players in the league on both ends of the floor, is a dream come true for Memphis. Boozer is a high-IQ player who has proven to be a winner at every level. Edey showed similar traits coming out of Purdue. Having two Nasmith National Players of the Year as your frontcourt is a dream for Memphis and a nightmare for the rest of the league.

A Project Player with Loads of Upside

The Karim Lopez selection drew mixed reactions from Memphis fans and draft experts across the country. On one hand, Lopez has all the physical traits there. His 6’8, 222-pound frame is comparable to most modern-day wings. He uses his size to finish effectively at the rim through contact and the defensive versatility to guard multiple positions.

On the other hand, his lack of elite athleticism, jump shot, and playmaking ability, along with Memphis' already crowded wing rotation, had many scratching their heads. Lopez is a raw, 19-year-old prospect who has shown flashes of greatness in his two seasons in Australia’s NBL. However, his numbers didn’t jump off the page, as he averaged only 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

The Grizzlies' General Manager has been high on Lopez for a long time. Klieman flew to New Zealand personally to scout Lopez, and he’s been connected to the franchise ever since. Lopez will have plenty of time to prove his worth for Memphis.

However, he will have to compete with names such as Cedric Coward, GG Jackson II, Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama, Oliver Maxence-Prosper, and Taylor Hendricks, which could potentially stunt his growth. Ultimately, this bold Lopez pick isn’t a “produce now” move. It's a pick that hopefully pans out two to three seasons down the line. It’s up to Lopez to improve his game to become a better all-around player.

Team Framework

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Draft prospect Karim Lopez poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2026 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boozer and Lopez are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to how they fit with Memphis next season. Boozer is a day 1 starter, and with Ja Morant trade talks seemingly freezing, adding Boozer makes a formidable potential starting lineup on paper. Morant, Coward, Jackson, Boozer, and Edey are a lineup that has a ton of scoring, versatility, and athleticism that could be deadly on any given night.

Lopez will have to fight for his playing time. It’s hard to pencil him into a solid small or power forward, given his play style and his experience at both positions.

With Memphis acquiring more draft-capital players with tradable contracts, such as Aldama, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could be dealt to make room in the rotation for Lopez. Klieman is making a deliberate effort to improve the size and strength of this roster. Given that those are Lopez’s strengths, he could fill the backup four position behind Boozer well.