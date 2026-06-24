Every kid that dreams of becoming a professional athlete envisions the day that they walk across the stage to shake the Commissioner's hand. The day that they step into a stadium full of fans who want to see nothing but their team win.

And this dream doesn't become a reality for everyone, but when it does, it is a special moment, especially when you are the first player from your country to be drafted in the first round.

That player was Karim Lopez who was drafted 21st overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Karim Lopez very emotional during his interview with Lisa Salters



First Mexican-born first round pick in NBA history pic.twitter.com/k1CI5yxUdw — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) June 24, 2026

Lopez's raw emotion is what the draft is all about, seeing all your hard work finally pay off to achieve a life-long dream, I don't think there are any words for that feeling.

And the Grizzlies were able to get Lopez while aqcuring more draft capital.

The Grizzlies made two trades, moving back from No. 16 to No. 17 and receiving two second-rounders from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The second deal was with the Detroit Pistons, with Memphis moving back from No. 17 to No. 21 and getting three more second-round picks

So they essentially traded the 16th overall pick for Lopez and 5 seconds, a fair deal when you consider the player they received.

Lopez is a player who does it all. He is a physical, athletic 6-9 wing who averaged 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 50/33/72 shooting splits in 2025-26. Many are surprised by the pick, but Lopez is only 19 years old and has plenty of Pro experience that will help accelerate his development at the NBA level.

Karim Lopez is a potential lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. 📈



At 6'9", 225 lbs with a plus wingspan, he moves like a wing but plays with a big's physicality.



What stands out most? His IQ. He reads the game before it happens — smart off-ball cuts, timely passes on ball, and… pic.twitter.com/b1xmTlD8EG — ALBERT GHIM (@albertoeghim) May 7, 2026

Memphis is the perfect fit for Lopez as Zach Kleiman have a good history of drafting and developing prospects, especially ones with tools already in place like Lopez has. He joins a wing room that includes Santi Aldama, Cedric Coward, 3rd overall pick Cam Boozer, and GG Jackson.

Lopez will be able to compete for minutes right away and live out his dreams of playing in the NBA in a Memphis Grizzlies jersey.

Karim Lopez said he worked out with the Grizzlies a couple of weeks ago. Zach Kleiman also went down to Australia and saw him play earlier this season.



“Now that it’s done, it’s a blessing.” — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) June 24, 2026

Seeing the emotion that overcame Lopez is what Draft Night is all about, and it is even more special when you have the opportunity to create a first, especially when we are talking about an entire nation.

Zach Kleiman and the Grizzlies made this dream a reality. Now it is time to put Lopez's skills to work and develop him into the player they know he can be.