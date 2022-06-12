As we enter our fourth week of the summer power rankings, some players are solidifying themselves as the true vibes leaders for the Atlanta Hawks. Since last Sunday, we have had trade rumors, secret surgeries, and more. Let's evaluate the player's weeks.

10. Dominique Wilkins

Dominique Wilkins stayed in the rankings for a second straight week. © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

When some players drop the ball on their summer activities, the Hawks announcers gladly pick it up and carry the team. Basketball legend Dominique Wilkins always stays busy with various business and philanthropic activities. But this week, he appeared on Takeo Spikes' podcast to remind everyone that no current NBA player could stop him. Talk your talk, 'Nique!

9. Bob Rathbun

Bob Rathbun stayed in the rankings a second straight week. Bob Rathbun Twitter Account

The Hawks television broadcast booth isn't carried by just the Hall of Famer. Bob Rathbun never stops moving. Like Wilkins, Rathbun always lends a helping hand. Even better, he's on a podcast titled The Naismith Trophy, where he interviewed Brady Manek following his workout in Atlanta this week.

8. Bogdan Bogdanovic

It was a tough week for Bogdan Bogdanovic, but the good news is he's on the mend. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Not the strongest week for Bogdan Bogdanovic. After days of hushed rumors, it was finally confirmed that the Hawks shooting guard quietly underwent right knee surgery a few weeks ago in Southern California. 'Bogi' will be out for a lengthy period of time. We're not holding the surgery against him, but rather his uncharacteristically quiet presence on social media this week.

7. Kevin Huerter

After a slow start, Kevin Huerter finished the week on a high note. Kevin Huerter Instagram

As we've covered in previous weeks, Kevin Huerter likes to golf - a lot. 'Red Velvet' was back on the golf course this week. Then he was with his friends on Lake Lanier. Granted not a strong start to his week, but Huerter did attend the Coldplay concert in Atlanta last night. That's good enough to stay ranked at no. 7 this week.

6. Clint Capela

Clint Capela has been laser-focused on improving this summer. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After an unmatched vacation immediately following the season, Clint Capela has been in the lab. With each passing day, we get more hype videos of Capela working out. We love to see it.

5. Sharife Cooper

Sharife Cooper turned 21 this week. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

For the fourth consecutive week, Sharife Cooper has moved up in the summer power rankings. Cooper does a good job of documenting his activities on social media, plus it was his birthday week. As a result, the 21-year-old is rightfully getting treated like a rockstar everywhere he goes.

4. Lou Williams

Lou Williams has enjoyed one of the stronger off-seasons so far. © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

No surprise that Lou Williams took a slight step back this week. Last week, Trae Young came out of nowhere to steal what was sure to be his week to top the summer power rankings. No pool parties this week, but Williams is still living his best life.

3. Gorgui Dieng

Gorgui Dieng made an unprecedented leap this week. © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

No player has enjoyed a greater jump in our rankings than Gorgui Dieng. Last week, the veteran center clung to the 10th spot. With two stellar Instagram posts, Dieng is in contention for the best week of any Hawks player. This is why you play the game.

2. Danilo Gallinari

The Hawks have to keep Danilo Gallinari for his vibes alone. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

To the surprise of no one, Danilo Gallinari's vibes are immaculate. There's a reason why Solomon Hill told people he knew 'Gallo' during his vacation in Italy last summer. It will be interesting to see which comes first - Gallinari grabbing the top spot or Atlanta's front office deciding on his future with the team.

1. Trae Young

Trae Young remains at the top of the summer power rankings. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

It's almost impossible to follow up after what Trae Young did last week. Nevertheless, 'Ice Trae' showed love to his hometown by bringing a Pro-Am League to Norman, Oklahoma. Not to mention he attended the Women's College World Series while in the Sooner State. Plus, he has MLB players copying his signature celebrations. Couple that with gifting your fiancee a Range Rover, and that's easily the best vibes of the week.

Not ranked: John Collins, Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, Delon Wright, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Kevin Knox, and Skylar Mays. We will be back next Sunday with updated power rankings. Until then, take it easy and stay locked into AllHawks.com.

