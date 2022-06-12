Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Off-Season Power Rankings: Week 4

The true vibes leaders are emerging.

As we enter our fourth week of the summer power rankings, some players are solidifying themselves as the true vibes leaders for the Atlanta Hawks. Since last Sunday, we have had trade rumors, secret surgeries, and more. Let's evaluate the player's weeks.

10. Dominique Wilkins

Mar 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NBA Hall of Fame player Dominique Wilkins talks with Atlanta Hawks staff before the Hawks' game against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena.

Dominique Wilkins stayed in the rankings for a second straight week.

When some players drop the ball on their summer activities, the Hawks announcers gladly pick it up and carry the team. Basketball legend Dominique Wilkins always stays busy with various business and philanthropic activities. But this week, he appeared on Takeo Spikes' podcast to remind everyone that no current NBA player could stop him. Talk your talk, 'Nique!

9. Bob Rathbun

Bob Rathbun (left) with his broadcasting teammate Dominique Wilkins (right)

Bob Rathbun stayed in the rankings a second straight week.

The Hawks television broadcast booth isn't carried by just the Hall of Famer. Bob Rathbun never stops moving. Like Wilkins, Rathbun always lends a helping hand. Even better, he's on a podcast titled The Naismith Trophy, where he interviewed Brady Manek following his workout in Atlanta this week.

8. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) grabs a loose ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

It was a tough week for Bogdan Bogdanovic, but the good news is he's on the mend.

Not the strongest week for Bogdan Bogdanovic. After days of hushed rumors, it was finally confirmed that the Hawks shooting guard quietly underwent right knee surgery a few weeks ago in Southern California. 'Bogi' will be out for a lengthy period of time. We're not holding the surgery against him, but rather his uncharacteristically quiet presence on social media this week.

7. Kevin Huerter

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kevin Huerter attended Coldplay concert.

After a slow start, Kevin Huerter finished the week on a high note.

As we've covered in previous weeks, Kevin Huerter likes to golf - a lot. 'Red Velvet' was back on the golf course this week. Then he was with his friends on Lake Lanier. Granted not a strong start to his week, but Huerter did attend the Coldplay concert in Atlanta last night. That's good enough to stay ranked at no. 7 this week.

6. Clint Capela

Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) looks to shoot against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Clint Capela has been laser-focused on improving this summer.

After an unmatched vacation immediately following the season, Clint Capela has been in the lab. With each passing day, we get more hype videos of Capela working out. We love to see it.

5. Sharife Cooper

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) talks with guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Sharife Cooper turned 21 this week.

For the fourth consecutive week, Sharife Cooper has moved up in the summer power rankings. Cooper does a good job of documenting his activities on social media, plus it was his birthday week. As a result, the 21-year-old is rightfully getting treated like a rockstar everywhere he goes.

4. Lou Williams

Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) gestures as he returns to the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Lou Williams has enjoyed one of the stronger off-seasons so far.

No surprise that Lou Williams took a slight step back this week. Last week, Trae Young came out of nowhere to steal what was sure to be his week to top the summer power rankings. No pool parties this week, but Williams is still living his best life.

3. Gorgui Dieng

Oct 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Gorgui Dieng made an unprecedented leap this week.

No player has enjoyed a greater jump in our rankings than Gorgui Dieng. Last week, the veteran center clung to the 10th spot. With two stellar Instagram posts, Dieng is in contention for the best week of any Hawks player. This is why you play the game.

2. Danilo Gallinari

Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forwards John Collins (20) and Danilo Gallinari (8) react after a basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have to keep Danilo Gallinari for his vibes alone.

To the surprise of no one, Danilo Gallinari's vibes are immaculate. There's a reason why Solomon Hill told people he knew 'Gallo' during his vacation in Italy last summer. It will be interesting to see which comes first - Gallinari grabbing the top spot or Atlanta's front office deciding on his future with the team.

1. Trae Young

Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans after a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Trae Young remains at the top of the summer power rankings.

It's almost impossible to follow up after what Trae Young did last week. Nevertheless, 'Ice Trae' showed love to his hometown by bringing a Pro-Am League to Norman, Oklahoma. Not to mention he attended the Women's College World Series while in the Sooner State. Plus, he has MLB players copying his signature celebrations. Couple that with gifting your fiancee a Range Rover, and that's easily the best vibes of the week.

Not ranked: John Collins, Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, Delon Wright, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Kevin Knox, and Skylar Mays. We will be back next Sunday with updated power rankings. Until then, take it easy and stay locked into AllHawks.com.

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 4

