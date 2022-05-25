Trae Young Echoes Steve Kerr's Message on Gun Control

Skip to main content
Trae Young Agrees with Steve Kerr on Gun Control

The All-NBA point guard spoke his mind on Twitter.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last night was a huge moment for Trae Young and his entire family. The 23-year-old was named to his first All-NBA team after a historic season. However, the momentous occasion came on the heels of yet another national tragedy. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Before Game Four of the Western Conference Finals, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned speech. He aired out his frustrations and begged our elected leaders to enact legislation to prevent mass shootings. The video in the tweet above should be mandatory viewing for everyone in our country after yesterday's tragic events.

Of course, the topic of gun control is controversial and politically polarizing. But that didn't stop Kerr, a person who has been deeply affected by gun violence, from speaking his mind. It also didn't stop Young from endorsing the message.

Norman native and Atlanta Hawk basketball player Trae Young speaks to those gathered during a protest at Andrews Park on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Norman, Okla. in response to the death of George Floyd.

Trae Young speaking at a peaceful protest in Oklahoma during the summer of 2020.

Young knew that he had been voted to the All-NBA Third Team, another giant milestone in his decorated career. However, as Young has done many times before, he risked his popularity with some fans to campaign for a cause he believes in.

Some fans want professional athletes to "shut up and dribble." That will never be Young. Born in Texas, raised in Oklahoma, and forged in Georgia, Young is built way different than that. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

