After Recent Losing Streak, Atlanta Hawks Fall Three Spots In Latest NBA Power Rankings
While most consider the NBA's All-Star Break the mid-point of the NBA season, that is not the case. We are nearing the halfway point of the season and for the Atlanta Hawks, they are 19-18 37 games into the season. Depending on your projection for this team coming into the year, they are either outperforming expectations or slightly overperforming. Atlanta has gotten big wins over Boston on the road, two wins over Cleveland (who only has four losses total), the Knicks, the Lakers, Milwaukee, and more.
They have seen huge leaps in production from Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson, as well as the best season of De'Andre Hunter's career. At times, the Hawks look like a playoff team that could even land in the top four of the Eastern Conference, but they have not found consistency yet, as proven by their 19-18 record. They snapped their three-game losing streak last night with Trae Young's buzzer-beater shot over Utah and finish their road trip with a game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday and they have been perhaps the most disappointing team in the NBA this season.
In their newest NBA Power Rankings, ESPN dropped the Hawks three spots from 14th to 17th. When talking about the Hawks, ESPN's Chris Herring brought up an interesting trade candidate for the team:
"After acquiring Dyson Daniels -- whose defensive prowess earned him the nickname the Great Barrier Thief -- via trade last summer, the Hawks would be wise to target a player like Chicago's Jevon Carter, who also prioritizes defense. Carter isn't known for his scoring ability, but the 29-year-old exploded for 26 points -- including 19 in the first quarter, during which he drilled six triples -- in a Dec. 26 loss to Atlanta. Carter likely wouldn't cost the Hawks much, given that he doesn't play every night for the Bulls."
I will start by saying I don't think the Hawks are going to make any big moves during the season. I think they are evaluating their young team and how they fit together and any big moves (if there are any) would come in the offseason. Carter is the kind of buy-low candidate that would fill a big need on the Hawks in terms of a backup ball handler who also gives you good defense. The two biggest needs on Atlanta are backup point guard and backup power forward and Carter is someone that I have my eyes on going forward.
The Atlanta Hawks came into Utah last night on a three-game losing streak and were without their emerging star Jalen Johnson for the third time in the last four games, but the Hawks still had the best player on the floor with Trae Young and he made the difference tonight. Young capped a 24-point, 20-assist game by hitting the game-winning shot from halfcourt just seconds after Utah guard Collin Sexton tied the game with a three-pointer of his own. The Hawks needed a win tonight on the road vs one of the NBA's worst teams (who were missing three key players) and Young delivered it for them, even if it was not in the fashion that was expected.
The Hawks had seven players in double-figures vs Utah, including Young. Zaccharie Risacher (14), Vit Krejci (13), Clint Capela (18), Dyson Daniels (16), Bogdan Bogdanovic (11), and De'Andre Hunter) all got in double figures and picked up the scoring with Johnson out. Capela, Hunter, and Daniels especially had effective games for the Hawks. Capela shot 9-11 from the field and did a great job of finishing around the rim, not to mention three blocked shots. The Hawks finished the game shooting 48% from the field and 41% from three.
Utah got a great performance from star forward Lauri Markkanen and it nearly got them the win. Markkanen scored 35 points on 8-15 shooting from three-point range, but he did miss his last three attempts in the fourth quarter. Sexton scored 24 points for the Jazz and it was also a nice night for Walker Kessler, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks. The Jazz had won two straight coming into the game, but the absences of John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George were too much to overcome.
While Utah might be one of the worst teams in the league, this is a big win for the Hawks. They don't play particularly well without Johnson, but managed to steal the win anyway. They wrap up their long road trip with a Thursday night game vs Phoenix, who lost to Charlotte on Tuesday.
