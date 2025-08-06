Analyst Names Atlanta As A Top Landing Spot For Giannis Antetokounmpo, Proposes New Bucks Trade Idea
It was a big night for the Atlanta Hawks on the opening day of NBA Free Agency and they parlayed that into one of the best offseasons across the league.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the focus of heavy trade speculation heading into the summer, but that has cooled, and it seems that Giannis is going to stay with the Bucks. There has been no report suggesting he wants out, but if it gets to that point, given the state of the Bucks roster and how few assets the Bucks have, one team has put itself in a prime position to land him.
That would be the Hawks.
The teams rumored to have the best trade package for Antetokounmpo have included Houston, San Antonio, and others, but in the past couple of months, it has been hard to find another team that has put themselves in a better position to land Antetokounmpo if he wants out, which he has certainly not signaled just yet.
In an unbelievable move, the New Orleans Pelicans sent the Hawks an unprotected 2026 pick on draft night, and that pick is the most favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans. Now that the Hawks have that pick and the players they acquired via trade and free agency, they could make a deal for Antetokounmpo that would not gut their roster and still keep them among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes named the Hawks as one of the top destinations for Antetokounmpo and even had a proposed trade package:
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, 2026 first-round swap (most favorable of Milwaukee’s own and New Orleans), 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans), 2030 first-round pick
Why Atlanta does it: The Hawks' offseason maneuverings already had them knocking on the door of the East's top four, but adding Giannis would bump them up to the highest echelon of the conference. The Cavs and Knicks have no shortage of talent, but a Hawks squad led by Trae Young, Antetokounmpo, Kristaps Porzingis, Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would have a shot against absolutely anyone.
Porzingis looms large here, as he'd be the key to creating enough space for an offense that includes both Giannis and Daniels. If healthy, he'd replicate the Brook Lopez role that made the best Bucks teams work.
Good luck wrangling the Young-Giannis pick-and-roll with a sweet-shooting, switch-busting center spacing the floor out to the three-point line.
Why Milwaukee does it: Atlanta snared what could be the trump card in any Antetokounmpo negotiation when it secured the New Orleans Pelicans' unprotected 2026 first-rounder. The key there: That pick will be the best of either New Orleans' or Milwaukee's, which would give the Bucks a reason to bottom out without Giannis.
Granted, Johnson and Risacher should both be positive contributors this coming season—with Johnson potentially sniffing an All-Star nod if he can finally stay healthy.
That the Bucks land two excellent young players along with that coveted 2026 pick isn't a problem. It gives Milwaukee two pathways to choose from once Giannis is gone. If Johnson and Risacher team with Turner to form a playoff-bound core, great! If things go sideways, Milwaukee has the safety net of that 2026 selection.
This is easily the best package so far, and it's one the Bucks should strongly consider if Antetokounmpo ever makes an official trade request."
With the moves the Hawks have made though, they could just stand pat.
That is the great thing about the work that Onsi Saleh and the front office have done. They could get involved in the Giannis sweepstakes if it comes to that point, but it is not a requirement. They have built a deep roster around Trae Young, and given the injuries to stars like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton in the Eastern Conference, they could be a real threat to win the conference with the team they have. They still have three roster spots available and could build the deepest team in the conference with the right moves. With or without a potential trade for Antetokounmpo, the Hawks are in one of the strongest positions in the entire NBA, and the new look front office deserves a lot of credit for that.