Atlanta Hawks Sign Timberwolves Guard Nickeil Alexander Walker to Four-Year $62 Million Deal
One of the biggest moves of the offseason has just been finalized. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Atlanta Hawks are completing a sign-and-trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Hawks are signing Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal and sending a 2027 2nd round pick (via Cleveland) and cash to the Wolves to complete the trade.
Here is an update on the Hawks roster situation, where they now have 11 players. This trade uses up the Hawks massive trade exception that they acquired in the Dejounte Murray trade.
Atlanta still has roster spots to fill and the MLE is at their disposal. They are also still under the luxury tax.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Trae Young was vocal in recruiting Alexander-Walker to the Hawks.
The Atlanta Hawks have been making numerous moves this offseason as they build a solid championship contender this summer, based on the moves they have made so far. Since the season ended for the Hawks, they have made front office changes by adding former assistant general manager Onsi Saleh as the new general manager, as well as former Pelicans general manager Bryson Graham and 76ers executive Peter Dinwiddie to senior front office roles.
The Hawks, however, didn't stop at just changes within the front office; they also made a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, trading the number 22 overall pick in the NBA Draft, Terance Mann, to the Brooklyn Nets. Georges Niang was traded to the Celtics with a second-round pick in return for Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round draft pick. Following this, the Hawks made a draft-night trade that caused widespread disbelief, as they traded up to the 13th pick in exchange for the 23rd pick and an unprotected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
The Hawks' addition of Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the team helps address some of the off-the-bench issues they had last season, as he brings good defense and perimeter shooting to the Hawks. Our own Jackson Caudell gave his thoughts on Alexander joining the team:
"Alexander-Walker is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and is a career 36% three-point shooter.
This move would make plenty of sense for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is a very good defender and a career 36% three-point shooter. He would instantly become a top bench option for the Hawks and if Atlanta is able to bring back Caris LeVert, find two good options for center depth, and make two solid draft picks, this team suddenly becomes one of the deepest teams in the Eastern Conference. Keep an eye out for the Hawks and Alexander-Walker this offseason."
Alexander-Walker played well in Minnesota, averaging 8.5 points per game, 2.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds on 43/38/77% shooting splits, with a defensive rating of 112.6, which is slightly above average for the NBA. The Hawks, however, did sign Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal to help shape their roster.