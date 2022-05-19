Atlanta Hawks Met with Dyson Daniels at Draft Combine

Skip to main content
Hawks Meet with Dyson Daniels at NBA Draft Combine

The 19-year-old has a bright future in the NBA.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It's officially draft season in the NBA. The league held the annual draft lottery on Tuesday night which set the draft order. Additionally, this week 76 players are attending the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022, scheduled for May 18-20 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Since losing in the playoffs to the Miami Heat a few weeks ago, the Atlanta Hawks have shifted their full attention to the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. The organization has two picks (16th and 44th overall) in next month's draft and has already hosted six in-person workouts consisting of 36 prospects.

As you can see in the tweet above, the Hawks were one of nine teams that met with Dyson Daniels today at the combine. While the team has not yet hosted Daniels for an in-person workout, they rightfully are interested in the young prospect. 

At 6'8", 200 pounds, the versatile wing brings many of the intangible qualities which every NBA team seeks in a player. The native Australian skipped college and signed with the NBA G League Ignite where he played 15 games this season and averaged 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Before entering the G League, Daniels played at the NBA Global Academy, an elite basketball training center at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra, Australia. He represented Australia in July’s FIBA U19 World Cup. Daniels also played in the FIBA U15 Oceania Championships and joined Australia’s senior national team in FIBA competition in February 2021. Additionally, he participated in the NBA Academy Games 2019, exhibition games at the 2019 NBA G League Winter Showcase, and the 2020 Torneo Junior Ciutat de L'Hospitalet in Barcelona, Spain.

One lucky NBA team will land this exciting player. The Hawks are certainly one of many rosters in need of size and athleticism. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

