What has fueled the Atlanta Hawks four-game winning streak?

You can argue over the quality of teams that the Atlanta Hawks have beaten over the last four games, but a winning streak is still a winning streak. It was not that long ago that Atlanta was not playing their best basketball and losing games, but they are up to 4th in the Eastern Conference standings (I know it's early) and have a big chance to get a key victory on Monday night at home vs. MVP frontrunner Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

So what has been fueling the Hawks latest winning streak?

1. Offense has been scoring at a high-level

During this four-game winning streak, the Hawks are second in the league in points per game and 6th in the NBA in offensive rating, trailing only the Lakers, Nuggets, Thunder, Spurs, and Raptors. The Hawks scored 124 points against the Nets, 139 and 120 points in two games against the Wizards, and 108 points against the Pacers. That is three straight games of scoring at least 120 points, and if you know anything about the Hawks and their style of play, you know they are doing it with pace and three-point shooting.

Atlanta has been playing at the highest pace in the NBA over the last four games and are shooting 38.3% from three, fifth best in the NBA.

Atlanta is only 18th in TS%, evidence their offense has been far from perfect, but they are playing their style of basketball and playing it effectively. No team in the NBA wants to get into a shootout with the Luka and the Lakers, but the Hawks might be able to keep up.

2. Nickeil Alexander-Walker continues to score at a high-level

In three of the four victories for the Hawks this week, they were missing star forward Jalen Johnson. Johnson returned with a big game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, but it has been Nickeil Alexander-Walker who has been lifting the Hawks on offense and he has been one of the best shooters in in the NBA over this period.

Over the last four games, Alexander-Walker is averaging 27.0 PPG and shooting 42.7% from the field and 42% from three while also averaging 3.3 RPG and 2.3 APG. He is not the best playmaker for a guard, but he makes up for it with high-level scoring ability.

3. Dyson Daniels all-around game

When the Hawks were 3-4, Dyson Daniels was not only struggling to score, but he was not having much of an effect on the game when it came to passing and rebounding. A lot is made of his lack of scoring, but he is invaluable to the Hawks because of those skills, as well as being one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Those all-around skills have been on display these last four games, the last two in particular. Daniels was a rebound away from a triple double on Friday against the Wizards and he finished Saturday's game vs Brooklyn with nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and six steals.

When Daniels can play like this, the Hawks are a tough team to beat.

4. Lu Dort's three-point shooting

Dort is a very up and down shooter and to start the year, he has not been very good. Over these last four games though, Dort is shooting 54.5% from three and had his highest scoring game of the season on Friday vs the Wizards, scoring 25 points and shooting 5-for-7 from three.

With Johnson back, Dort is not going to be asked to start, but the Hawks need his floor spacing. He will certainly not shoot like this all the time, but it has been a huge lift for the Hawks.