Hawks Notes: NBA Cup Schedule, NBA Schedule release 24 hour stream, 2k ratings
The Atlanta Hawks have officially set dates for the NBA Cup. This season, compared to last, could be another In-Season Tournament appearance in Vegas for them this year, as they have one of the more favorable schedules in the tournament.
The Hawks start Cup play on Halloween night as they take on the Indiana Pacers in Indiana. The Pacers will be without star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was a big reason for them making the NBA Finals this year, but he will be out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon, so it will be interesting to see how this matchup will go, as the Hawks have a good chance at winning this game if they play to their potential.
The following game for Cup play, the Hawks will take on the Toronto Raptors in Atlanta, a nice up and coming young team that will likely be a tough matchup as Toronto won the season series last season. This could be the first time the Hawks play the Raptors featuring star wing Brandon Ingram as well, as Ingram was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans last season, but didn't play for the raptors due to injury.
In the game with the Wizards, Atlanta will also be taking on a young team on the road that is also looking to be rebuilding for the time being. That's not to say they won't be competitive, as they do have expiring contract veteran players in CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton to go along with talented young players, so that it could go either way.
Lastly, the Hawks will play against the former number one-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers at home in what should be a star-studded matchup. Last season, the Hawks won two games back-to-back against the Cavs in Atlanta and Cleveland, where they had double-digit victories in both games. Now that the Hawks have filled out the roster with players who are a better fit, it will make for an intriguing matchup between the two teams.
Here's more in-depth coverage on the NBA Cup and daily Hawks news below (click the headline for full article):
